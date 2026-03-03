Federated Co-operatives reports net profit of $462m

FCL generated annual sales of $11.7bn and returned $261m in patronage to its more than 160 member co-ops

Federated Co-operatives Ltd, which provides procurement and distribution to member co-ops across Western Canada, has reported annual sales of $11.7bn and $462m in net earnings, returning $261m in patronage to member organisations.

The results were presented this week to delegates from more than 150 local co-ops at the federation‘s 97th annual meeting.

Addressing the meeting, CEO Heather Ryan (pictured) praised the Co-operative Retailing System (CRS) for its “resilience and commitment to its co-operatives values, during times of uncertainty in the world”.

She said: “2025 brought challenges and instability beyond our control. But I prefer to talk about what we’ve been able to accomplish and how at Co-op, we’re built for this – built by our members, to support our members, their families and the communities we call home.

“Despite the economic uncertainty, we stood together as Canadians, but more importantly, as a co-operative grounded in our values-based approach to business.”

Over the past five years, FCL says it has given back nearly $1.6bn to local co-ops, resulting in consistent support of more than 650 communities across Western Canada.

Sustainability figures from the report showed 47% of waste was diverted from landfill, 5.9 million kilos of food waste was rescued, and 2.3 million tonnes of scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions were saved.

Paul Hames, marking his first year as president/chair of the co-op, said: “I’ve been honoured to witness first-hand the strength of FCL and the Co-operative Retailing System.

“Building off our core values and deep commitment to community, we must listen, learn and lead together, as the CRS continues to evolve. I’m optimistic about where we’re going – not because the path is easy, but because I believe in the people who are taking us there.”