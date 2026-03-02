Canadian agri co-op Sollio reports Ebitda of $562.3m

Sollio Cooperative Group, the largest agri co-op in Canada, has hailed a set of “solid financial results that reflect the rigour of its execution and the practicality of its co-operative model”.

For the year to 25 October 2025, Sollio recorded consolidated sales of CA$8.4bn, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of $562.3m, and earnings before patronage refunds and income taxes of $211.9m for the fiscal year, compared to $129.5m in 2024.

“Sollio’s results for the 2024–2025 fiscal year reflect the organisation’s financial health and the practicality of its co-operative model,” said board chair Richard Ferland. “This performance allows us to fully fulfil our purpose, which is to create value and return it to our members in meaningful ways.”

CEO Pascal Houle added: “Our results reflect the rigorous execution of our consolidation plan and the consistent decisions made throughout the whole organisation.

”Our discipline enables us to deliver sustainable performance, strengthen our capacity for action, and remain fully aligned on our mission, in a challenging economic setting.”

This year, the co-op is announcing a total return of $75m to the members of its network, including $32.1m in patronage dividends, $5.6m in after-tax dividends for members of the Cooperative Pork Network, and $35m in share redemptions.

“This is tangible proof of value creation within the co-operative network,” said the co-op in a press release.

Sollio Food (Olymel) recorded sales of nearly $4.9b, one of the best performances in its history. Results were reinforced by good market conditions in the poultry and hog production industries, despite a complex commercial and operating environment, and by the optimisation measures and performance improvement initiatives implemented during the year.

Sollio Agriculture had a record year in many respects, with sales of $2.56bn and earnings before patronage refunds and income taxes up sharply from the previous year. These results were largely thanks to strong performance in the Crop Production and Livestock Production sectors, as well as the optimisation of operational efficiency in our various networks across Canada.

Sollio Retail (BMR) recorded sales of $968.2m, with an increase in earnings before patronage refunds and income taxes. This better-than-expected financial performance is the result of strict management, the recruitment of new dealers, and the deployment of major projects, despite an environment impacted by consumer caution.

The co-op added: “With strong financial foundations, sound governance, and committed teams, Sollio is confidently pursuing its development and continuing to create sustainable value for its member co-operatives and their communities.”

Sollio Cooperative Group is Canada’s largest agricultural co-op with roots in Québec, with 15,000 employees, and more than 110,000 members, farmers, and consumers grouped into 41 traditional agricultural and consumer co-ops.