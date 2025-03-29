Fairtrade International names Lisa Prassack as new chief executive

She succeeds Melissa Duncan, who has been serving as managing director of Fairtrade International since December 2024

Fairtrade International has announced Lisa Prassack as its new chief executive.

The nonprofit, which represents 1.8 million farmers and workers worldwide, restructured its governance structure last year, which resulted in a single-leadership model for the organisation.

Prassack has more than 20 years of experience in leading global agrifood and fibre companies in optimising engagement, sourcing, trade flows, and digital and sustainable supply chains. She has worked with clients such as Bayer, Bosch, BP, Danone, Dole, Eurofins, Manulife, Nutrien, The Nature Conservancy, and Trader Joes.

A US citizen, she has a bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Prassack says she has a passion for advancing the future of agriculture and serving farmers and their member co-operative organisations.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join Fairtrade International in Bonn and lead the organisation and its members into the next era as we develop and implement our new global strategy,” she said.

She succeeds Melissa Duncan, who has been serving as managing director of Fairtrade International since December 2024 when Fairtrade implemented a single leadership model.

Under this change, the roles of the global CEO and executive director were replaced by a managing director who reports to the Fairtrade International board of directors.

“Lisa is a result driven leader with a strong strategic vision who will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to Fairtrade,” said board chair Laurence Tanty. “Her ability to navigate complexity and problem solve in global supply chains makes her the ideal candidate to lead Fairtrade now and in the future.”