Fairtrade Foundation appoints Eleanor Harrison as CEO

Harrison, who has been given the OBE for services to international development, takes up the role in March

The Fairtrade Foundation is pleased has named Eleanor Harrison, “a visionary changemaker and strategist“, as its new CEO.

It says Harrison, who takes up the role in March, has 20 years of experience leading “purpose-driven organisations“, most recently as CEO of Impetus, a “venture philanthropy nonprofit improving social outcomes and scaling impact for young people facing disadvantage“.

She has received widespread recognition for her achievements, including the OBE, awarded in 2016 for services to international development.

In her role as CEO of online platform GlobalGiving UK, she used her entrepreneurial and commercial experience to disrupt traditional aid and accelerate community-led change, and has held several leadership roles in international NGOs. This includes running a Kenyan NGO for five years, supporting children and their families as they worked to build better lives for themselves.

Harrison’s early community organising included getting involved with Fairtrade Fortnight in the 1990s and supporting Wrexham’s bid to become a Fairtrade town in 2003.

Eleanor is currently chair of Asylum Reform Initiative, UK, the alliance behind the 650+ Together with Refugee Coalition to campaign for a welcoming system for refugees. Formerly she was vice chair and board member of BOND, the UK network for organisations working in international development.

Related: Fairtrade celebrates 30 years of campaigning in the UK

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Fairtrade Foundation at such an exciting point in time,” she said. “Fairtrade’s mission speaks to my values. To connect producers and consumers and promote fairer trading conditions so producers can earn a fair income has never been more vital. Trade can and must work better for people and planet at this critical time of heightened political, economic and environmental volatility and fragility.

“I’m looking forward to taking up the baton from Michael Gidney, increasing consumer demand for Fairtrade products, supporting our portfolio of committed and highly valued business partners and growing our impact for producers. I will lead the Fairtrade Foundation with empathy, ambition and warmth and look forward to working with our team, partners and network to take Fairtrade to the next level.”

Nyagoy Nyong’o, chair of the Fairtrade Foundation board of trustees, said: “We are delighted that Eleanor Harrison has agreed to join the Fairtrade Foundation as CEO. She brings a wealth of experience in how to make lasting change happen and has a very strong track record in growing impact, influence and income through visionary, strategic leadership, well-honed change management skills and energy, compassion and optimism.

“The Foundation has made great strides in transforming the sustainability landscape over the past three decades, ensuring that everything we do is rooted in the reality of producers’ experience. I am thrilled we have found the right person to lead us through the next stage of our journey.”

Fiona Kindness, chief financial officer, will be interim chief executive until Eleanor is in post, taking over the reins from Michael Gidney who stepped down in December after 12 years at the helm.