Change at top for Fairtrade Foundation with new chair, and CEO moving on

Dr Nyagoy Nyong’o is the new chair of trustees, while chief executive Michael Gidney is leaving after 12 years

The Fairtrade Foundation has appointed Dr Nyagoy Nyong’o as the new chair of its board of trustees, succeeding Lord Mark Price, whose term ended recently.

Nyagoy (pictured left) is one of the most expert and respected leaders in global Fairtrade, having served as CEO of Fairtrade Africa for seven years, then global CEO of Fairtrade International until 2022.

The news comes as the organisation’s CEO Michael Gidney (right) has decided to move on from the organisation, after 12 years.

Earlier in her career Nyagoy was an auditor for Flocerty and has a PhD in forestry, giving her experience in Fairtrade, global supply chains and the impacts of the climate crisis.

Nyagoy, a Kenyan by nationality, was born and brought up by a mother who was a small-scale farmer. Witnessing the struggles she bore, she quickly became an advocate for the rights of farming communities.

Working from Kenya, Nyagoy takes up her role on 1 October, and plans regular visits to the UK, ensuring that the Fairtrade Foundation’s efforts are clearly focused on what matters to farmers and workers, their needs and ambitions.

“I am delighted to take this opportunity to steer the future of Fairtrade in the UK,” she said. “Having worked with Fairtrade for a long time, I have a vision for Fairtrade to get closer to producers, and for the decision-making and leadership to be increasingly driven from the global south.

“This is what gives Fairtrade authenticity with the public, but also what enables Fairtrade to be such an impactful partner with companies, as no other ethical label is so closely rooted in the reality of producers’ experience.”

Meanwhile, CEO Gidney leaves at the end of the year to take up a new role, which will be announced shortly. The Foundation says that during his tenure, he “skilfully steered” the organisation to put Fairtrade firmly on the UK agenda.

The Fairtrade Mark is the most recognised and trusted ethical label in the UK, with 92% awareness and 88% trust among those who recall seeing the mark, according to Globescan.

Fairtrade is most strongly associated with paying a fair price to producers and enabling farmers to invest into their communities and futures, the research adds. British people have stood by Fairtrade, despite economic difficulties, generating £28m in Fairtrade Premium in 2023 alone. Retail sales volumes of cocoa grew by 6% and tea by 5% in 2023 alone. Meanwhile Fairtrade Foundation income grew 5% year on year in 2023 to £13.4m.

“There is never a perfect time to leave,” said Gidney “but with Fairtrade in good shape, after 12 years as CEO, it feels like the right moment – and an exciting time for my successor to shape the next phase of the Fairtrade Foundation’s future.

“In our 30th year we have much to celebrate, and we know what’s needed for transformational change. We have an innovative agenda for scaling up, through pre-competitive collaboration, starting with Shared Impact, which will shift entire markets. We are working ever more closely with our producer partners – and we are as ambitious for lasting change as we were on day one.

“If Fairtrade has demonstrated anything, it is the power that individuals have – on farms, in businesses, in communities across the UK and supported by the brilliant team at the Fairtrade Foundation – to make a difference. That is what we are celebrating this Fairtrade Fortnight, with our call to everyone across the country to Be the Change.”