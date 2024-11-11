European Parliament event highlights co-ops’ priorities for next five years

Requests include accelerating the implementation of the Social Economy Action Plan and renewing the Social Economy Intergroup in the European Parliament

Co-op leaders and MEPs met at the European Parliament in Brussels on 5 November to discuss the sector’s priorities for the 2024-2029 EU term.

The Cooperative Vision for a Sustainable and Competitive Europe event was co-organised by the European confederation of industrial and service cooperatives (Cecop) and Cooperatives Europe with support from the European federation of energy communities (REScoop), the European Association of Co-operative Banks (EACB), the European Community of Consumer Cooperatives (Euro Coop), and the General Confederation of Agricultural Cooperatives (Cogeca).

“The EU can be inclusive, having a development model linked to the centrality of people,” said Cecop president Giuseppe Guerini. “The EU must not only think about competitiveness but also attractiveness for people. Guaranteeing a commissioner for employment and social affairs is the first step in order to guarantee a strong political commitment for the implementation of the European Social Economy Action Plan.

“Industrial co-operatives are a key component of European competitiveness that is often underestimated while our contribution to strengthen the European model of sustainable development is crucial.”

Guerini’s call for a commissioner for employment and social affairs echoes that of ministers from Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Slovenia, and Spain who last month called for an adequate representation of the social economy in the new structure of the new European Commission.

Participants highlighted the co-op movement’s priorities, such as accelerating the implementation of the Social Economy Action Plan and renewing the Social Economy Intergroup in the European Parliament.

“The social economy in Europe is a growing and essential sector, contributing to both economic resilience and social cohesion. It still needs strong support to overcome financial barriers, legal obstacles, and lack of institutional recognition, and this is where parliamentary intervention plays a critical role,” said MEP Irene Tinagli, who hosted the event.

During two panel discussions, participants stressed the importance of building a legal framework adapted to co-operative specificities and allowing co-ops to operate across Europe “without compromising the positive externalities they have created over the years”.

The first panel featured Elli Tsiforou, secretary general of Copa-Cogeca, Todor Ivanov, secretary general of Euro Coop, and Marco Mancino, prudential affairs director at EACB. The panel focused on the need for greater policy coherence and better access to funds and laid out their specific sectors’ needs.

Sector representatives were also joined by MEPs Herbert Dorfmann (EPP) and Stefano Bonaccini (S&D).

“The widening gap between the wealthy and the poor, and the growing disparity between urban centres and disadvantaged areas, presents a pressing challenge,” said Dorfmann. “A modern approach to the social economy is crucial to address these inequalities, and co-operatives offer a powerful tool to tackle the economic, environmental, and social issues we face.”

“We must act to improve the climate and defend jobs,” said Bonaccini. “The digital transition is essential for this. Indeed, the Emilia Romagna region is the EU Silicon Valley a hub in Italy for co-operatives. The current EU legislature is key to improving cooperatives’ role.”

The second panel looked at the industry, services, and renewable energy sectors, focusing on co-operatives’ role in innovation and green energy transitions.

“The EU should support tailored financial instruments that promote self-sufficiency and long-term sustainability through InvestEU or the European Social Fund+, which could help the expansion of cooperatives without creating a dependency on public funds,” MEP Maravillas Abadía Jover said in a message. “In addition, we can promote specific loans and guarantees that encourage the creation of cooperatives, especially among young people and in emerging sectors.”

Diana Dovgan, secretary-general of Cecop, and Josh Roberts, senior policy officer at REScoop, argued that co-ops should be recognised as important market actors in the green and digital transition and be supported with clear legal frameworks and policies to enable their growth and impact.

“Quality jobs must be a priority for the EU Commission,” said Dovgan. “We need a sustainable and resilient re-industrialisation strategy and a vision of innovation for the benefit of all. Investments are needed, especially for traditional industries to cope with the twin transition, and co-operatives should not be overlooked. Social investments are key to guaranteeing social cohesion. State aid rules must be extended and the social role of cooperatives should be recognised.”

The event closed by Katia De Luca, vice-president of Cooperatives Europe, who called on co-op organisations and EU representatives to continue working together at all levels to “identify dedicated political spaces, get some reciprocal commitments”.

“The role of the parliament is strategic in our view of Europe,” she said, “and the co-operative movement is looking for the EP’s support and recognition, we are looking for MEPs who know about the co-operative model and are supportive and we hope to create a network of allies in the EP for this next political term.”