Workshops to spread the word on the co-op business model in Scotland

The sessions are aimed at people looking to set up a new business or switch an existing one to a fairer and more inclusive model

Co-operative Development Scotland is delivering a series of free workshops introducing the co-op model to new and existing business leaders.

The Understanding Co-ops workshops are aimed at people who are looking to set up a new business, or considering a different approach to their existing business or community venture in a way that makes it “fair, inclusive, democratic and empowering for everyone involved”.

Held in Glasgow, Edinburgh and online, the sessions will explain the the purpose and benefits of co-operatives and and advise participants on whether their business or community enterprise idea suits the co-op model.

Led by co-op specialists from Co-operative Development Scotland and Co-operate Scotland, the workshops promise to “explain how the co-op model can create and sustain a successful, values-based business; what steps are needed to start one and what support is available to do so”.

All the sessions will feature local co-operatives who will share their experiences of starting and running a co-op.

Find out more by visiting the Co-operative Development Scotland website or book directly using the links below.

4 December, 9:30am -12:30pm, The Studio, 67 Hope Street Glasgow G2 6AE, Book here

24 January, Creative Industries focused workshop, 9:30am-12:30pm, Civic House, 26 Civic Street Glasgow G4 9RH, Book here

6 February, 9:30am-12:30pm, The Crannie, 9 Cranston Street Edinburgh EH8 8BE, Book here

26 February – online, 10am-12pm, Book here