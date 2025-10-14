Eco-friendly housing co-op gains funding from CCF and Co-op Loan Fund

The family and friends behind Big Step Housing Co-op say they want to create a space where wealth, skills and resources can be redistributed

A group of family and friends have come together to purchase a property and create an intergenerational housing co-op near Stirling, Scotland

Big Step Housing Co-op was formed last year, with the stated aim of creating a home which follows environmental sustainability and co-operative values.

The co-op was formed by husband and wife Graham Turner and Kyra Pollitt with their daughter Edie, her partner Spring and their friends Caitlin and Dan. They say they wanted to buy a property that would provide environmentally sustainable living and a redistribution of wealth with governance and stewardship based on co-operative values and principles.

Their efforts were boosted by Co-operative & Community Finance (CCF) and Co-op Loan Fund (CLF), which worked together to provide a loan finance package. Alongside loan stock investment from members and supporters, this enabled the co-op to buy a suitable property north of Glasgow on the edge of the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.

The property, named Back Borland, is close to the village of Gartmore, around 18 miles from Stirling. It is over 150 years old and had been comprehensively converted and renovated by previous owners in 2005.

The housing co-op is recruiting further members to take up residency within the property and has a vision of adding extra accommodation on the site, growing a community ‘food forest’, holding workshops and offering respite facilities, as well as improving energy efficiency measures.

The ultimate aim, they say, is to provide a space where wealth, skills, and resources can be redistributed throughout the community created, both within and beyond the property.

”We’re thrilled to finally have bricks-and-mortar for our housing co-op,” said Edie Turner. “We worked hard creating a financial model to reflect our principle of redistributing wealth from individuals to create an affordable, sustainable, intergenerational community – current members are from 0-61 years old.

“At a time when secure, good quality housing is unfairly inaccessible to too many in society, we believe that our model offers a radical but viable alternative that others could adopt, and we are immensely grateful for CCF’s support for that vision. Now, our real work begins to turn our new home into a lively hub for people, permaculture and community resources.”

Kevin Lloyd-Evans, lending and relationship manager at CCF and CLF, said: “We’re proud to support Big Step Housing Co-op’s bold vision for sustainable, intergenerational living. This project exemplifies how co-operative finance can unlock community-led housing solutions that redistribute wealth and embed environmental values. It’s a powerful model – and we’re excited to see it grow, inspire, and deliver lasting impact.”