Debbie Robinson appointed chair of Fund for International Co-operative Development

‘This fund represents an exciting opportunity to grow the co-op economy on an international scale’

Central Co-op CEO Debbie Robinson was elected chair of the Fund for International Co-operative Development (FICD) during an inaugural board meeting on 16 April.

Launched on 21 December 2024 – the 180th anniversary of Rochdale Pioneers – FICD aims to support the development of co-ops worldwide, working across three key areas: long-term co-operative development through co-op to co-op trade, the development of primary and secondary co-ops, and strengthening co-operative networks and partnerships; medium-term rebuilding post-crisis; and immediate crisis response via humanitarian assistance.

It is hoped FICD will play a key role in supporting co-op development, particularly in light of the impact of USAID and other funding cuts to the international co-operative development sector.

The long-term goal is to develop multi-million-pound partnerships in the coming years, supporting co-ops in their role of driving sustainable and inclusive change worldwide.

Related: Fund for International Co-operative Development launched by UK co-ops

“This fund represents an exciting opportunity to grow the co-op economy on an international scale,” said Robinson. “It’s designed to strengthen co-op to co-op trade, build long-term resilience in struggling economies and help to bridge the growing gaps left by shrinking international support.”

Robinson is a founding director of FICD, along with Pete Westall, chief values officer at Midcounties Co-op, and Paul Gerrard, policy and campaigns director at the Co-op Group.

Two external independent directors were also appointed on 16 April for an initial one-year term: Blase Lambert , CEO of the UK’s Confederation of Cooperative Housing, treasurer of Co-operative Housing International and an ICA board member; and Todor Ivanov, secretary general of Euro Coop and director of Consumer Cooperatives Worldwide.

Dr Sarah Alldred was confirmed as the lead of the fund’s operations function.

FICD was developed through collaboration between leading UK co-operatives, including the Group, Midcounties, Central Co-op, Lincolnshire Co-op and Co-operatives UK. Initial development and funding were supported by these organisations, with further expertise provided by the Co-operative College, Co-operative Heritage Trust and Co-op News.

To find out more and to donate to the fund, either as an individual or an organisation, visit www.fund.coop or email [email protected]

The next FICD meeting will be held in July.