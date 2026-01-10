Credit union launches tree-planting initiative as part of sustainability plans

First Rate Credit Union is working with Just One Tree on the scheme which it says will support its ‘sustainability and community impact’

First Rate Credit Union, which serves employees of BAE Systems, has launched a tree-planting initiative, “reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and community impact”.

The Blackpool-based credit union, launched in 1982, is running the First Rate Forest project in partnership with environmental non-profit Just One Tree.

The initiative will see at least one tree planted for every new member, says First Rate, so that it “links personal financial wellbeing with positive environmental action, creating benefits that extend beyond individual members to the wider planet”.

Launched six years ago. Just One Tree patterns with a wide range of businesses on its tree-planting projects, and shares its knowledge with organisations like the UN and its Food and Agriculture Organisation. It says its work is “advancing reforestation, ocean regeneration, ​community resilience and climate education worldwide“.

First Rate says that by joining, new members will “play a direct role in supporting global reforestation efforts”.

The credit union adds that it will provide regular updates on the number of trees funded and the environmental impact achieved, “ensuring transparency and measurable outcomes”.

“Credit unions exist to make a positive difference, not just financially but socially and environmentally too,” said First Rate CEO Mike Barry.

“First Rate Forest is a simple way for our members to know that by saving responsibly, they are also helping to protect the planet and invest in a greener future for the next generation.”