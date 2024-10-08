Co-ops UK CEO joins International Co-operative Alliance board

The CEO of Co-operatives UK, Rose Marley, has been appointed to the board of the International Co-operative Alliance (ICA), the global apex for co-ops.

Marley, who was nominated by Co-operatives UK’s International Co-operative Working Group, replaces Ben Reid, who is stepping down for personal reasons, two years before the end of his term. Under the ICA articles, if the mandate of an at-large director ends before the expiry of their term, the board must co-opt a new at-large director to serve the remainder of the term. To be co-opted, an individual must be a representative of a full member of ICA.

As such, Marley will serve for two years, the remainder of Reid’s term.

“I am honoured to represent Co-operatives UK and the entire UK co-operative movement on the ICA board,” she said. “This appointment is a testament to the strength and vibrancy of our sector, which is seeing unprecedented support from the Labour government with its pledge to double the size of the co-operative and mutual economy. Co-operatives offer a compelling alternative to traditional business models, putting people and the planet at the heart of their success.

”The challenges we face – from climate change to inequality – require co-operative solutions that transcend borders, and the ICA offers a unique platform for this exchange. I’m excited to work alongside international partners to further these efforts, especially as we come together to celebrate our global movement throughout 2025, designated the United Nations’ International Year of Co-operatives.”

Marley also highlighted the UK’s commitment to leading the way on co-operation, as the birthplace of the Rochdale Pioneers.

“We will continue to champion a co-operative economy that delivers for local communities and creates a fairer, more inclusive world,” she added.

“Rose’s leadership and vision for co-operatives align perfectly with our mission to strengthen the global co-operative movement,” said ICA President Ariel Guarco. “The UK’s rich co-operative history and ongoing commitment to social and economic justice make it a vital voice in our international efforts. Rose’s expertise and passion will undoubtedly contribute to the success of our shared goals.”