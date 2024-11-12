Co-ops join efforts to support flood relief and affected communities in Valencia

Co-ops are providing much-needed support as well as fundraising to support those affected

Co-ops and social economy actors across Spain are coming together to support people affected by the recent floods in which over 220 people lost their lives.

The Spanish Business Confederation of the Social Economy (Cepes) and the Confederation of Cooperatives of the Valencian Community (Concoval) have launched an appeal to support the relief efforts.

The two organisations are encouraging members contribute to a relief appeal launched by the Valencian Association of Credit Cooperatives (AVCC).

Contributions will then be distributed to the affected populations in collaboration with the local authorities.

Donations can be made the following account of the Valencian Association of Credit Cooperatives at

Caixa Popular: IBAN: ES14 3159 0066 9930 4842 9421; BIZUM: 10524.

Worker co-ops in Valencia have been hit hard by the disaster, which has destroyed a significant part of the productive activities of these cities and towns.

“Many members and workers of co-operatives have lost homes and cars, and are also seeing their livelihood threatened, as their companies have suffered significant damage as a direct effect of this DANA that compromises the short-term continuity of their co-operative,” said Ramón Rodríguez Magán, the president of Fevecta, the organisation of Associated Work Co-operatives in the Valencian Community. “We are aware that this tragedy is still in the humanitarian emergency phase and that, at this time, the priorities are focused on the rescue of missing persons, guaranteeing the health and personal safety of citizens, cleaning and clearing debris from public and private spaces, their access to basic services and restoring mobility through public and private transport.”

Fevecta has been in contact with member co-operatives in the affected areas in recent days, which, it says, have shown determination and solidarity.

“We are collecting their needs and proposals to articulate a response to the economic challenge we are going to face in the coming months and years,” said Magán. “I cannot finish without expressing my deepest admiration for the resilience and enormous determination that these co-operatives are demonstrating.

“Their ability to remain firm and supportive in the midst of adversity is an excellent example of our values ​​and principles. Once again, Valencian co-operatives can be a success story of overcoming adversity without losing the essence of the co-operative business model of which we are so proud.”

Eroski, a multistakeholder co-op within the Mondragón Corporation, began an emergency solidarity campaign on 31 October to provide aid to people affected by the floods. Anyone can make a voluntary donation at the checkout line of any Eroski establishment. The retailer will add an additional contribution to the money raised in its stores and the total donations will be channelled to the affected population through the Red Cross.

Meanwhile, credit co-ops such as Caixa Popular and Grupo Cooperativo Cajamar are helping by providing zero-interest loans and free advances to those affected. Agricultural co-ops also suffered losses as Valencia’s rural communities were once again put to the test by extreme weather events.

“As an organisation of agri-food co-operatives, we understand the challenges that farmers and their families face today, and we are committed to offering support and co-operation for the prompt recovery of the sector,” said apex Agro-food Cooperatives of Spain. “We join in the pain and concern of each affected co-operative and reaffirm our commitment to join forces to rebuild and reactivate our activity.”

The apex has made available the following account for donations at the Banco Cooperativo Español (Spanish Co-operative Bank): ES97 0198 0500 8720 1285 2527.

“With the conviction that together we are stronger, we reiterate our solidarity and support. Agri-food co-operatives will continue working shoulder to shoulder to overcome this difficult moment, restore agricultural activity and ensure the well-being of our communities,” it said.