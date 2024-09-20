Co-op sector’s dismay as Europe mandate fails to mention social economy

The list of commissioner nominees fails to include a clear mandate for the social economy, a move criticised by sector apexes

Ursula von der Leyen announced her team of Commissioners and their portfolio for her second mandate at the helm of the European Commission.

Released on 17 September, the list of Commissioner nominees fails to include a clear mandate for the social economy, to the disappointment of the European co-operative and social economy federations.

The sector is not mentioned in the Commission’s Political Guidelines or the mission letters of the designated Commissioners, despite representing 10% of all businesses in the EU.

“Today, [Ursula] von der Leyen announced her new Commission team. We regret the absence of the social economy and social affairs,” apex Cooperatives Europe said on social media.

“While we await the detailed mandates, we urge strong coordination among Commissioners and trust the European Parliament to ensure co-ops are included in the upcoming hearings,” it added.

Social Economy Europe, the EU-level representative organisation for the Social Economy, also responded to von Der Leyen’s plans.

“You cannot solve a problem with the same thinking that created it,” it said on social media. “If the EU wants a prosperous and competitive EU and wants to ensure a hashtag just transition, it needs an economy that brings together economic development, social engagement and sustainability. That economy exists and has track records of strength: it is Social Economy (SE).”

Social Economy Europe said a Commissioner should coordinate actions across the different EU policies and departments and called for the renewal of the Social Economy Intergroup within the European Parliament.

“And yet, not one word about Social Economy in the recent Commission Political Guidelines nor apparently in any mission letter of the designated Commissioners. Lots of specific topics for which SE can provide solutions are mentioned, but SE is never named as such. If the EU wants industrial autonomy that supports society and workers, it must put the Social Economy at the heart of its actions and policies. This will also increase dialogue and democracy across the EU. The EU needs more Social Economy and a proper deployment of the Social Economy Action Plan. The SE needs a Commissioner who coordinates actions across the different EU policies and DGs. SE needs strong dialogue with MEPS through the renewal of the Social Economy Intergroup dialogue and democracy across the EU,” it added.

Meanwhile, renewable energy co-ops represented by REScoop.eu welcomed the inclusion of a Citizen Energy Package in the mission letter of new Commissioner for Energy & Housing Dan Jørgensen.

“This signals a stronger commitment to putting people at the heart of the energy transition—empowering local communities, co-operatives, and everyday citizens to take control of their energy future,” said REScoop.

Housing Europe, the European Federation of Public, Cooperative & Social Housing, welcomed the designation Jørgensen as the first-ever Commissioner for Housing.

“On one leg, he stands on green sustainability, and on the other leg, he stands on social sustainability. Both are key sustainability agendas,” Housing Europe President, Bent Madsen and CEO of the Danish National Association of Non-profit Housing Companies, BL – Danmarks Almene Boliger said on social media.

The 26 Commissioners-designate, each representing an EU member state, will appear in public hearings at the European Parliament. The Commission as a whole will then require approval via a single vote of consent by the Parliament. The European Council will also have its say on the Commission’s composition by qualified majority. The new Commission will serve a five-year term starting in November.