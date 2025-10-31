Co-op Group to stock pasties from prison-leavers’ social business

HMPasties, which offers jobs and training to prison leavers, is launching into almost 80 of the Group’s stores

Social business HMPasties, which offers jobs and training to prison leavers, has landed its first-ever supermarket contract, launching into almost 80 Co-op stores across Greater Manchester.

A Greater Manchester social business, HMPasties was created to break the cycle of reoffending by providing jobs and training to people leaving prison. Since its beginnings, the bakery has grown a following for its handmade pies and pasties.

The organisation was founded by Lee Wakeham, who himself served time in prison before turning his life around. Drawing on his own experiences of the barriers people face when leaving custody, he launched HMPasties to give others a similar second chance.

HMPasties worked with Co-op’s Apiary Programme, which operates Accelerator and Incubator schemes to support smaller, values-driven businesses as they grow to their next stage of development, and promote further inclusivity and diversity within the supply chain.

“This is a landmark moment for HMPasties,” said Wakeham. “As someone who has been to prison myself, I know how tough it is to get a second chance.

“Finding meaningful work is often the biggest hurdle, and without it, many fall back into the cycle of crime. Working with Co-op means more people can enjoy our products while helping us create life-changing opportunities for those ready to turn their lives around.”

Kelly Orme, community buying lead at the Group, said: “We are delighted to work with HMPasties, not only are the pies and pasties delicious, but they also support life-changing work – helping to make a difference and support rehabilitation by funding mentoring, skills development, and guidance to those determined to make positive changes to their lives.”

The HMPasties Foundation says it provides tailored support and training to prison leavers, “helping them rebuild confidence and move into long-term employment”.

Research shows that finding a job significantly reduces the likelihood of reoffending, and HMPasties is helping to prove that social enterprise can be a powerful tool for rehabilitation.

The Co-op Group adds that with social and economic reoffending costs to the UK economy estimated at more than £18bn a year, “initiatives like HMPasties highlight how positive interventions can deliver benefits for individuals, families and communities alike”.