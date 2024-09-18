Co-op Group launches 24-hour delivery services from city stores

The move is a response to demand for quick grocery delivery from consumers such as shift workers, parents of young families and late-night revellers

The Co-op Group has launched a 24-hour service in city centre stores in London, Manchester and Leeds as it continues to pursue younger shoppers.

It says the move is a response to growing demand for increased access to quick commerce grocery delivery services from consumers such as shift workers, parents of young families and late-night revellers requiring top-ups to keep their gatherings going.

New research from the retailer shows that over 40% of quick-commerce shoppers would use a 11pm to 5am delivery service if available. This figure rises to around almost one in two consumers aged between 18-44, with the service most popular for gen Z shoppers aged 18-24 (52.3%) who are most likely to use the 24-hour service.

Further data from the Group’s research suggests that those in London are most likely to use the round-the-clock service (55.2%) with the data suggesting that those in Wales were least likely (26.47%). An estimated six million UK adults believe the main reason they would use the extended service was due to their work pattern or shift.

The 24-hour service is launching this month in Leeds, London and Manchester stores where there is strong online grocery demand at non-traditional times, with stores selected based on the local demographic, a concentration of delivery driver availability and where stores are already staffed around the clock for replenishment purposes. Groceries will be delivered through the convenience retailer’s ecommerce partners Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

In addition to the new 24-hour service, the Group has extended its online availability in more than 1,600 stores within the store’s existing opening hours, helping more customers to shop later in the evening. It hopes the approach will further support its growth ambitions of reaching more than one-third share of the quick commerce market.

“Meeting the needs of our member-owners and customers is at the heart of our approach and is aligned to our strategy to grow our share of the quick commerce market through both our own online shop and, strategic partners,” said ecommerce director Chris Conway.

“We focus on ease, speed and convenience from our local stores, which are well placed in the heart of communities. Societal behaviours including changing lifestyles and shift working is increasing the requirement for online groceries to be delivered quickly and conveniently at non-traditional times of the day.”

The Group says it has grown its quick commerce operation at pace and estimates more than 80% of the UK population now has access to its groceries either through its own online shop – shop.coop.co.uk – or through its delivery partners including Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo. Earlier this year the Group was also named the most popular grocer on the major delivery platforms in a study based on data from couriers using the Rodeo app.

“We are committed to enhancing and developing our online offer,” added Conway, “and provide the quality and reliable service that our member-owners and customers want, whenever they choose to shop with us.”