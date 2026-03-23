Co-op Group hosts another cash hub to boost financial inclusion

The retailer has partnered with Cash Access UK to offer counter services at its store in Crowthorne, Berkshire

The Co-op Group is hosting a new Cash Access UK hub at its store in Crowthorne, Berkshire, to provide convenient access to cash and financial services in the community.

With counter service operated by the Post Office, the hub allows customers of all major banks to visit any weekday between 9am-5pm for regular cash transactions including cash withdrawals and deposits as well as checking balances and paying bills.

The cash hub is one of several solutions delivered by Cash Access UK to ensure continued cash access across the country. Last year, Cash Access UK partnered with the Group to open its first hub within a convenience store setting, at the retailer’s Treorchy convenience store in South Wales.

“We are delighted to again partner with Cash Access UK and to work with them to unveil their latest cash hub,” said Gary Williams, firector of format, innovation and store optimisation at the Group. “Co-op is committed to backing Britain’s high streets and communities.

“We work to ensure our stores are more than just a shop, we aim to create a destination in communities combining great quality products, value and deals along with a range of added services – all at the heart of local community life. We are committed to promoting stronger communities, and providing a permanent home for Crowthorne’s cash hub inside the local Co-op will ensure convenient access to cash and financial services to benefit the wider community.”

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Cash Access CEO Gareth Oakley added: “I’m happy to announce the new hub in Crowthorne has opened inside the local Co-op. We know how important access to cash continues to be and the cash hub is an ideal solution for locations like Crowthorne. Customers can visit every weekday for their everyday banking transactions. A big thanks to the Co-op for allowing us to take over the unused space in their premises so that residents and local business can access these essential services in a central and convenient location.”

Peter Swallow, MP for Bracknell, Crowthorne, Sandhurst and Whitegrove, said: “I am delighted that Crowthorne’s Cash Hub is finding a permanent home in the Co-op. This is a testament to the great service provided by the team at Crowthorne Cash Hub. It is so important for the success of our high streets that, as life becomes ever more digital, local residents and businesses have access to cash.

“It was a pleasure to work with Bracknell Forest and Crowthorne Parish Councils to see this vital community service put in place, and it is clear that residents want it to stay.”

While the permanent site for the cash hub was being set up, a temporary service was opened at Crowthorne Baptist Church. Cllr Tina McKenzie-Boyle, who sits on Bracknell Forest Council serves as vice chair of Crowthorne Parish Council, added: “The hub has been very useful and there has been fantastic feedback from Crowthorne residents and businesses alike.

“I thank the Baptist Church for extending their interim welcome – they’ve been very kind to the community. I look forward to having the Cash Hub in a permanent position in Crowthorne High Street.”