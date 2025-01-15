Co-op Group business support scheme launches another search for suppliers

Applications are open for new suppliers to join the Co-op Group’s Apiary business development programme, offering them the opportunity to work with the retailer towards a listing on its shelves.

Apiary is designed to enable early stage businesses become retail ready, says the Group. Successful applicants are promised tailored mentoring, insight, advice and support on all aspects of the product journey, and will join a supplier community network which further facilities learning and growth.

The first products were launched through Apiary in late 2022, and there are now 27 suppliers on Co-op Group shelves who have benefited from its Incubator or Accelerator schemes, supplying more than 70 product lines.

The Group says it is looking “for suppliers with a unique point of difference, who are purpose-driven and, in addition to resonating with Co-op customers who would usually expect to see these products in specialist local retailers, the suppliers promote further diversity and inclusion within the convenience retailer’s range”.

Rebecca Oliver-Mooney, head of commercial for drinks, frozen, community buying and the Apiary, said: “It is exciting to begin the search for the fourth wave of suppliers to join our Incubator programme. We believe making it easier for early stage businesses to become retail ready and thrive is the right thing to do, not only to delight our members and customers in store, but helping agile new producers with the potential to disrupt and challenge the market to grow and develop to their next level.

“We know shoppers in a convenience setting look for great quality and innovation – products that make life easier, can be consumed on-the-go, or offer an element of indulgence – and we are looking for products with a real point of difference that can enthuse, excite and resonate with consumers.”

In November, six new suppliers hit the Group‘s shelves following their involvement on its Incubator support programme: Cháps – a soft drinks brand dedicated to introducing beverages inspired by traditional African drinks to a global audience; Cheeky Nibble – snacks and cereals with vegan, top 14 allergen free, granola and flavours inspired by British desserts and drinks; Eleat Cereal – high protein and fibre cereal which is vegan friendly and gluten-free; Family Secret – Proppadoms – a healthier snacking alternative with authentic flavours; Loro Crisps (main photo) – 100% vegan and gluten-free plantain crisps bursting with flavour and packed with natural fibre and potassium and, Some Grub – the first pet care brand to benefit from Co-op’s Apiary programme, with its products harnessing the wellbeing benefits of insects.

Last year the Group also revealed changes to Apiary to enable it to work with more smaller-scale suppliers at different stages in their brand journey. As a result of the changes Co-op now operates an Accelerator programme alongside the Incubator to further promote range diversity and supplier inclusivity.

Co-op works with RangeMe to help identify potential new suppliers for its Apiary programme.

Potential suppliers interested in joining the fourth wave of the Incubator programme should be independently owned and have a turnover of under £1m – applications, which close on 5 February, can be made via rangeme.com/apiary2025