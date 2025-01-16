Central Co-op works with supplier Lyreco to curb environmental impact

The retail society is introducing chemical-free cleaning solutions and a more efficient method of dealing with forecourt spills

Central Co-op has announced two “industry-first“ environmental operations in collaboration with its strategic GNFR (goods not for resale) supplier, Lyreco UK & Ireland.

Under the initiatives, Central is introducing ProEarth, a method of dealing with forecourt fuel spillages, and Bio Hygeine, a cleaning brand which uses biotech instead of chemicals, to its operations. The society says the changes draw on a shared goal with Lyreco to reduce emissions and promote sustainable practices, and have brought “more sustainable, safer and better-performing solutions across its retail, funeral and forecourt operations“ which “set a new standard for efficiency and safety in the industry“.

Since 2021, Lyreco has worked to cut the carbon footprint of its deliveries by transitioning to an electric van fleet, which it says have reduced its fleet emissions by over 170 tonnes of CO2e between 2020 and 2023. This change is part of its larger goal to achieve net zero for all scopes by 2030, it adds.

Lyreco says it also wants to achieve 90% of sales from sustainable products by 2026, which will be supported by assessments of its supplier chain, in alignment with ISO 20400:2017 guidelines.

Central adds that it has worked with Lyreco “to ensure that products supplied across the society’s estate meet the highest sustainability standards. This collaboration resulted in two key initiatives introduced in 2024: Pro Earth and BioHygiene. Each initiative represents a significant step toward reducing the environmental footprint of Central Co-op’s operations.”

Pro Earth addresses the handling of fuel spillages at Central’s petrol forecourts. Traditionally, sand is used to absorb fuel spills, but this creates hazardous waste that needs frequent disposal. In partnership with Lyreco, Central Co-op is running a six-month trial of Pro Earth’s ProCleanSorb, a natural peat-based product that replaces sand as a spill absorbent, across three of its petrol filling station sites before rolling it out across all 18 locations.

It says the system uses certified Canadian Veriflora sphagnum peat moss, “sourced from carefully managed peatlands” to “preserve the health of peatland ecosystems”. Canadian law ensures that peat harvesting impacts less than 1% of the country’s bogs, adds Central, while the resource itself renews at a rate 50 times faster than it is used.

“Through responsible management practices, including replanting native vegetation for restoration, Pro Earth supports both ecological balance and biodiversity,” says the co-op. “This commitment to sustainability and restoration makes ProCleanSorb an eco-conscious choice that aligns with Central Co-op’s environmental values, offering an efficient spill solution without compromising natural resources.“

Another benefit the ProClean product is that it can be swept up immediately – unlike sand, which must be left on the spillage site for hours to fully soak up the spill.

“It won’t leach contaminants into the environment,” says Central, “and can even be reused on spillages time and time again. This reduces the frequency and operational costs surrounding both reordering product and waste collections, with Central Co-op finding that ProCleanSorb lasts around 12 times longer than sand previously used. ​As well as being kinder to the global environment, colleagues also reported faster cleanup times and reduced costs related to waste management.”

The feedback from the three trial forecourts boasted improved efficiencies and easier physical handling, with one forecourt manager at Hallifax Road, Huddersfield, commenting: “ProCleanSorb is definitely the cleaner option to use. It soaks up spills much quicker and is a better product underfoot. Sand is more of a ‘grit’ and takes longer to soak up the spillage – heavier in weight when wet too. As ProCleanSorb can be reused, that does play a consideration against sand, and the drums we use for the soiled products don’t get as full as quickly, saving on costs for having the contaminated waste collected.”

Central adds that it is the first major retail chain to adopt BioHygiene, a UK biotech cleaning brand, across its 430 retail and funeral locations. BioHygiene says its products are formulated from natural ingredients and replace harmful chemical-based cleaners with environmentally friendly alternatives that offer superior performance, in line with its mission “to help businesses transition away from toxic, non-renewable cleaning chemicals, significantly reducing their environmental impact”.

Central’s journey with BioHygiene began in 2021, when colleagues at two stores raised concerns about allergic reactions caused by the previous cleaning chemicals and hand sanitisers. BioHygiene says its products are allergy and asthma-friendly, reducing exposure to harmful chemicals that contribute to respiratory issues and skin conditions.

After trailing BioHygiene’s All-Purpose Sanitiser, the issues were resolved, says Central, enhancing workplace safety for colleagues and customers alike.

All BioHygiene products come in 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic, reducing the carbon footprint of packaging by up to 85% – which, says Central, backs its commitment to cutting plastic waste and promoting a circular economy.

During the trials, the co-op found that BioHygiene products outperform traditional cleaning agents in terms of cleanliness and cost-effectiveness, paving the way for BioHygiene’s full adoption across Central’s retail and funeral operations in 2024​.

“Achieving ambitious environmental targets requires businesses to take decisive action, and it’s inspiring to see Central Co-op leading the way by adopting innovative and sustainable solutions,“ said Andrew Bryers, head of sustainability at Lyreco. “The collaboration between Central Co-op, Bio Hygiene, and Pro-Earth – who were in our first Supplier Support Programme in 2022 – demonstrates the power of partnership in driving sustainability forward.

“At Lyreco, we’re committed to expanding our product portfolio with more eco-conscious offerings, and the unique solutions from Pro-Earth and Bio Hygiene play a key role in helping us meet that goal.“