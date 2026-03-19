Co-op Bank of Kenya reports 15.8% profit hike to KSh40.3bn

The bank says this is its best-ever performance, following its transformation agenda

Kenya’s Co-op Bank has reported pre-tax profits of KSh40.3bn (£232m, US$311m) for the year to 31 December 2025, up 15.8% on the previous year’s to KSh34.8bn.

Profit after tax grew 16.9% to KSh29.7bn from KSh25.46bn in 2024, the bank adds – hailing its “best-ever performance … which underscores the significant gains made under the 2025-2029 Good to Great Strategy and the ‘Soaring Eagle’ Transformation Agenda”.

The bank has proposed a final divi of KSh1.50 per share, which brings the total divi to KSh2.50 per share following an earlier interim divi of KSh1 per share, a 67% increase from the KSh1.50 paid out in 2024.

The proposed divi for 2025 translates to a total dividend payout of KSh14.67bn, compared to KSh8.8bn paid in 2024, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM.

Setting out financial highlights of the year, the bank says return on equity stood at 19.1%, total assets increased by 11.32% to KSh827.4bn, and customer deposits grew 13.28% to KSh576.5bn.

Loans and advances increased 12.65% to KSh421bn. Borrowed funds increased by 11.35% to KSh61.7bn, “reflecting continued partnership with external funders to diversify the funding base.” Shareholders’ funds rose by 13.82% to KSh165.5bn.

Net interest income increased by 21.99% to KSh62.85bn, while operating income increased by 13.93% to KSh91.89bn.

Operating expenses increased by 11.35%, with the cost-to-income ratio before provisions at 46.3%, “demonstrating a significant improvement” from 59% recorded in 2014 when the bank began its growth and efficiency journey.

The bank says it continued work on its digital offer, with over 90% of all customer transactions processed through alternative delivery channels, “reflecting sustained adoption of convenient, secure and accessible banking solutions”, with an omni-channel platform across mobile, internet and USSD.

Related: Kenya’s Co-op Bank joins ranks of Africa’s 25 biggest banks

The year saw digital expansion with the launch of the Co-op Bank App, now integrated with investment services and bancassurance services.

Also launched was a multi-currency prepaid card “to enhance our value proposition for retail and business clients engaged in trade and international travel”. The bank is the largest issuer of Visa cards in the Kenya.

These services are complemented by an extensive distribution infrastructure comprising over 16,000 Co-op Kwa Jirani agents, 620 ATMs and a 24-hour contact centre, alongside a network of 222 branches, comprising 189 branches in Co-op Bank Kenya, 6 in Co-op Bank South Sudan, and 27 under Kingdom Bank, following the opening of 12 new branches during the year.

There are also 625 Sacco front offices, “reinforcing the bank’s deep integration within the co-operative ecosystem”.

Customer reach continued to expand, the report adds, supported by a growing base of over

22,000 Diaspora Banking customers.

Staff numbers increased to 6,235, reflecting the creation of 372 new jobs in 2025, supporting service delivery and operational capacity.

And the bank continued to deepen financial inclusion and enterprise growth through its MSME and digital credit propositions, reinforcing its role in supporting livelihoods and economic activity across the country.

E-Credit disbursements in FY2025 reached KSh 72.96bn; of this, KSh 10.43bn was directed to MSMEs, “providing working capital and liquidity support across key sectors”, the bank adds.. Since its inception, the E-Credit platform has disbursed over KSh500bn.

The bank says it continued to strengthen its MSME value proposition, with over 259,000 MSMEs onboarded onto tailored MSME packages. In addition, over 71,000 MSMEs were supported through capacity-building and training initiatives, “enhancing business skills and resilience”.

MSMEs remain a key segment for the bank, accounting for 16.8% of its loan book and 23.4% of customer deposits.

During the year, the bank says it advanced its climate risk agenda, including alignment with emerging global and local frameworks such as IFRS S1 and S2 and the Kenya Green Finance Taxonomy, “strengthening the integration of climate considerations into risk management and decision-making”.

The bank says it continues to enhance its sustainability reporting, “with a focus on

transparent, decision-useful disclosures that support stakeholders in assessing long-term value creation”.

Through the Co-op Bank Foundation, the group continued to support access to education, with to-date over 11,834 students benefiting from its scholarship programme.

The bank says it also continued to strengthen the co-operative movement and enterprise ecosystem, supporting 3,879 co-operative advisory mandates in 2025, covering targeted capacity-building engagements and advisory support.

Recognition for the bank came in the form of Product Innovation of the Year at the IFC

Global SME Finance Forum Awards; the Financial Institution Award at the Energy

Management Awards; and two platinum awards at the Infosys Finacle Innovation Awards.

The Bank was also honoured with the ESG Reporting – GRI Category award

at the 2025 FiRe (Financial Reporting) Awards.