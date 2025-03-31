Chelmsford Star backs local bereavement charity with £4k grant

The Essex-based retail co-op says the donation reinforces its commitment to community wellbeing and mental health support

The latest beneficiary to a grant from Chelmsford Star Co-op’s Community Fund is Chelmsford Counselling Foundation (CCF).

The Essex-based retail co-op says the donation reinforces its commitment to community wellbeing and mental health support.

The funding, amounting to nearly £4,000, will help the charity expand its services, ensuring more residents can access affordable, professional mental health care. The grant comes at a crucial time, as demand for counselling continues to rise.

CCF provides essential support to those facing mental health challenges, such as depression, anxiety, loneliness, and relationship difficulties. Their psychodynamic counselling helps individuals explore how past experiences may influence present behaviour, offering a safe space to work through thoughts and emotions with a trained listener.

“We are incredibly grateful to Chelmsford Star Co-op for their support,” said Cathy Platt, one of the counsellors at the CCF. “This grant will enable us to reach more people in need, offering them affordable, expert care to help them navigate life’s challenges.”

“Mental health is a cornerstone of community wellbeing,” said Pauline Dodd, chair of the co-op’s Membership Committee – the group of members who decide which grant applications to support. “We are proud to support Chelmsford Counselling Foundation and the essential work they do for our local community.”

For more information about the CCF, visit its website. For more information on Chelmsford Star’s Community Fund, click here.