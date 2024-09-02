Politics & Legal Regional Organisations News item Europe

Cecop seeks members’ views European Cooperative Society statute

The consultation is open until 10 September.

September 2, 2024
Anca Voinea

As the European Commission assesses the Statute for a European Cooperative Society (SCE), the European confederation of industrial and service cooperatives (Cecop), is inviting members to help it define its advocacy on the issue.

The apex, which represents 27 members in 16 European countries, has launched a consultation with its members, including national co-operative federations.

What is an SCE?

SCE is an optional legal form of a co-operative created in 2001 to facilitate co-operatives’ cross-border and transnational activities. This legal form can also be used by companies which want to join together to access markets, achieve economies of scale, or undertake research and development.

An SCE can be formed by five or more European citizens from more than one EU country. As members, they can carry out common activities, while preserving their independence. Members are required to have a joint capital of €30,000 to set up an SCE. This legal form can also have a limited proportion of ‘investor members’ who do not use the services of the co-operative and their voting rights are limited.

An SCE might also be created by a merger of two or more existing co-operatives or by the conversion of an existing co-operative which has, for at least two years, been established or a subsidiary in another EU country.

Related: Cecop reveals policy manifesto ahead of EU elections

In terms of tax, an SCE is treated as any other multi-national company and pays taxes in those countries where it has a permanent establishment.

Just like any other co-op, an SCE must call a general meeting at least once per year and function following the co-operative principle of ‘one member, one vote’.

The consultation is open until 10 September. Cecop members can submit answers in English, French, Italian, and Spanish.

Those wishing to find out more can contact advocacy advisor, Nikolett Szolnoki at [email protected]

Anca Voinea

Anca focuses on international news – and with French, Spanish and Romanian languages under her belt, this is an important area of growth for the news.

More articles by Anca Voinea

Related articles

History

Revisiting the co-operative economy in a contemporary Indonesia

August 9, 2024
Co-operative News

Mutianwar Syarahil Mutianwar Efendi, LL.B. writes for Co-op News about the role the co-op sector can…

Agriculture

Co-ops weigh in on European Union leadership changes

August 7, 2024
Anca Voinea

Co-ops shared their views on the Hungarian presidency of the European Council and Ursula von der…

Politics & Legal

Levelling up: Do co-ops need to become more like companies?

August 5, 2024
Co-operative News

Co-op legal expert Laura Moss discusses the future of the sector's legislation as the Law Commission…