Cecop seeks members’ views European Cooperative Society statute

As the European Commission assesses the Statute for a European Cooperative Society (SCE), the European confederation of industrial and service cooperatives (Cecop), is inviting members to help it define its advocacy on the issue.

The apex, which represents 27 members in 16 European countries, has launched a consultation with its members, including national co-operative federations.

What is an SCE?

SCE is an optional legal form of a co-operative created in 2001 to facilitate co-operatives’ cross-border and transnational activities. This legal form can also be used by companies which want to join together to access markets, achieve economies of scale, or undertake research and development.

An SCE can be formed by five or more European citizens from more than one EU country. As members, they can carry out common activities, while preserving their independence. Members are required to have a joint capital of €30,000 to set up an SCE. This legal form can also have a limited proportion of ‘investor members’ who do not use the services of the co-operative and their voting rights are limited.

An SCE might also be created by a merger of two or more existing co-operatives or by the conversion of an existing co-operative which has, for at least two years, been established or a subsidiary in another EU country.

In terms of tax, an SCE is treated as any other multi-national company and pays taxes in those countries where it has a permanent establishment.

Just like any other co-op, an SCE must call a general meeting at least once per year and function following the co-operative principle of ‘one member, one vote’.

The consultation is open until 10 September. Cecop members can submit answers in English, French, Italian, and Spanish.

Those wishing to find out more can contact advocacy advisor, Nikolett Szolnoki at [email protected]