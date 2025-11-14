Canadian co-ops respond to federal budget announcements

The Canadian government released its 2025 federal budget – the first under Mark Carney’s premiership – on 4 November, announcing a range of measures that will impact co-operatives and credit unions.

Housing co-operatives will continue to receive support, with the government pledging to use co-operative housing to improve affordability for Canadians.

Earlier this year, the government launched the Co-op Housing Development Program, its largest in the sector for 30 years, with CA$423m directed to eight new co-op buildings.

Co-operatives and Mutuals Canada (CMC) welcomed the news but urged ministers to renew the Federal Community Housing Initiative (FCHI) beyond 2028 to preserve mixed-income affordability in co-op housing.

The apex also wants other temporary measures in the budget to be made permanent, including the option for agricultural co-ops to distribute tax-deferred patronage dividends paid in shares to their members. This has been extended to the end of 2030.

Similarly, the extended capital gains tax exemption for worker co-ops, which helps retiring business owners transition their companies to employee ownership, has been extended through 2026. CMC and the Canadian Worker Cooperative Federation (CWCF) both want this made permanent.

Credit unions will also benefit from some of the measures announced in the budget, such as the proposal to amend the Bank Act and the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act to make it easier for federal credit unions to achieve scale and for provincial credit unions to enter the federal framework. Under the proposal, the 35% public holding requirement threshold would be raised from $2bn to $4bn, which, argues the government, will make it easier for small financial institutions to grow larger before having to change their ownership structure. The budget also includes proposals to amend legislation to support federal credit unions’ growth via amalgamation or asset acquisitions, and make it easier for credit unions to enter the federal framework, including by providing the flexibility for them to continue their existing auto leasing business on a permanent basis.

CMC welcomed these proposals, along with the new Buy Canadian Policy, which it said, could expand opportunities for co-ops and social enterprises in federal procurement and investments in clean energy, infrastructure, and workforce development.

Yet, CMC said more support would be needed, including via dedicated investment tools to help co-ops access growth capital; expanding access to the Small Business Deduction for co-ops; clean-energy incentives for renewable-energy co-operatives; and new funding for social finance or co-operative development.

The apex said it would continue to “work with the federal government to ensure co-ops remain central to Canada’s inclusive and sustainable growth agenda.”