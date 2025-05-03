Banking and Insurance Mutuals News item United Kingdom

BSA enlists Hesket Newmarket co-op to brew up anniversary ale

The Building Societies Association is celebrating the 250th anniversary of the world’s first building society

May 3, 2025
Miles Hadfield

The Building Societies Association (BSA) has teamed up with co-operatively owned Hesket Newmarket Brewery to craft a special commemorative beer.

The beer is being brewed to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the world’s first known building society, founded in a Birmingham pub in 1775.

The story goes that Richard Ketley, landlord of the Golden Cross Inn, Birmingham, invited his regulars to save a little each week until they could afford to buy land and build one of them a house. The group drew lots to decide who would get the first house, then they all kept saving and building until each of them had a new home. The first building society in the world had been born, based on the principles of mutual support and financial co-operation.

To celebrate these historic beginnings, the BSA and the Lake District-based brewery have crafted Ketley’s Golden Cross, a classic English golden ale. The beer will be served for the first time at the Building Societies Annual Conference in Birmingham on 7-8 May.

The traditional golden ale has been made using predominantly classic English hop varieties as a base and a good dose of US Citra hops to give the beer a modern twist. The addition of oats gives a smooth finish, making Ketley’s Golden Cross a very sessionable beer, says the BSA.

This collaboration reflects a broader movement towards expanding the co-operative and mutual sector – a goal supported by the government’s manifesto commitment to doubling its size. With customer-owned building societies rooted in local communities across the UK, and Hesket Newmarket Brewery embodying the same co-operative spirit, this partnership was a natural fit.

“It was important to us that we worked with a co-operative brewery,” said BSA CEO Robin Fieth, “to commemorate the proud heritage of the building society sector while also demonstrating the power of consumer-owned organisations working together to make their communities a better place.

“This beer is not just a nod to history, it’s a toast to the future of co-operation, community, and shared success, and I look forward to toasting the history and future of building societies in Birmingham.”

Richard Lowth, chair of Hesket Newmarket Brewery, added: “We are delighted to work with the Building Societies Association to brew a commemorative golden ale for this very special anniversary. As a co-operatively-owned microbrewery, one of the first in the country, we are proud that our business embodies the ethos and the benefits of community ownership.”

Miles Hadfield

Miles is the Co-op News digital editor.

