Housing co-op Politics & Legal News item Europe

Bill to support housing co-ops in Netherlands passes lower house

Tabled by Socialist Party MP Sandra Beckerman, the bill would give housing co-ops a broadly applicable and clear definition

July 10, 2026
Miles Hadfield

The Dutch House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer) has backed a bill that would make it easier for a group of residents to start a housing co-operative.

It is hoped the bill, which now goes to the Senate, will ease the country’s housing crisis. Tabled by Socialist Party MP Sandra Beckerman (pictured), it gives housing co-ops “a broadly applicable and clear definition in the Housing Act”.

Beckerman is looking to add two new definitions to the Act – the management housing co-op, where residents manage the homes which are owned by a housing corporation, and the property housing co-op, where residents develop or purchase a home themselves.

The law would encourage municipal authorities to adopt policy on housing co-ops, in order to remove obstacles to starting housing co-ops.

This comes as the government is allocating 60m to make financing housing co-ops more accessible, with banks reluctant to offer mortgages to the sector because of a lack of clarity over whether they are lending to a business or a loose group of people.

Welcoming the news on its Instagram page, housing co-op network Cooplink said the MP’s vote was ”historic … Housing co-operatives are being recognised as a fully fledged third housing sector … A result to be proud of!

“The future is co-operative – and we’re building it together.”

The Netherlands Housing Cooperative Day will take place on 3 October 3 in Utrecht.

Miles Hadfield

Miles is the Co-op News digital editor.

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