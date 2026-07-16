Canadian government invests $53.4m in climate retrofits at housing co-op

Canada’s federal government announced more than CA$53.4m funding to support deep energy retrofits, climate-resilient upgrades, and the renewal of 276 homes in East Vancouver, operated by Adanac Housing Co-op.

The co-op is carrying out a complete refurbishment and upgrades to its apartments and townhouses, including upgrades to siding, windows, doors, insulation, heat pumps, and solar panels.

With the cost of the work estimated at $42.8m, work started in February and is set to finish by December 2028.

The funding announcement was made by housing and infrastructure minister Gregor Robertson alongside Adanac president Laura Spiegel, at a co-op property. The project will be supported through the Affordable Housing Fund, the Canada Greener Affordable Housing program and the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund.

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“Our government is committed to supporting communities and organisations like Adanac Co-operative Housing Society as they modernise aging homes, lower energy costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Robertson.

“Every project like this helps create more affordable, sustainable homes and brings us one step closer to ensuring Canadians have access to housing they can afford.”

Spiegel added: “With support from Canada Green Affordable Housing Program and Affordable Housing Fund, the Adanac Housing Co-operative Society has been able to preserve our community of 160 households – comprised of low- and middle-income families, couples and seniors – rather than consider the upheaval and uncertainty of redevelopment.”

The federal government has also launched Build Canada Homes, in a bid to increase the pace of affordable homebuilding, and to create transitional and supportive housing tackle homelessness.