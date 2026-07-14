BCCM leads efforts to create new co-op housing model in Australia

The apex has been working with a range of partners to bring together the elements needed to test and develop the limited equity model

Work is under way through Australia’s Business Council of Co‑operatives and Mutuals (BCCM) to bring together co‑operative housing providers, mutual lenders and sector partners to explore and advance a new limited equity co‑operative housing model.

With co-operative housing a relatively small part of Australia’s housing mix, the BCCM says the work part of a wider effort to examine how co‑operative approaches can help with housing supply and affordability challenges, “while creating more stable, long‑term housing options”.

The project is focused on limited equity housing co‑ops, a model that sits between private rental and home ownership. Under this approach, residents make an ingoing membership contribution and pay an ongoing fee linked to the cost of providing and managing the housing, rather than market rents. The limited equity feature is designed to preserve affordability over time, says the BCCM, “ensuring that the model remains accessible to future members as well as current residents”.

Interest in this model reflects growing pressure within Australia’s housing system, the apex adds.

“Many low and middle‑income households are increasingly priced out of home ownership,” it says, “while also not qualifying for community housing. As a result, a significant group of working Australians are left with limited options beyond an increasingly expensive and uncertain private rental market.

“Limited equity co‑operative housing offers a potential pathway to address this gap by providing a form of secure, member‑centred housing that sits alongside existing tenures.”

The BCCM says it has been working with a range of partners to bring together the elements needed to test and develop the model in the Australian context.

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This includes collaboration with Common Equity Housing Limited (CEHL), Australia’s largest co‑operative housing provider, which brings more than four decades of experience in developing and supporting housing co‑operatives.

Mutual lenders and other sector participants are also engaged in exploring how finance, development capability and co‑operative governance can be aligned to support new housing outcomes.

A pilot opportunity has been identified to help test how limited equity co‑operative housing can be delivered in practice. The pilot is expected to provide an early demonstration of how the model can respond to local housing and workforce needs, including in areas where access to affordable housing is affecting the availability of essential workers.

The project is not a one‑off, says the BCCM – “it is designed as a practical step in understanding how co‑operative housing can be delivered more broadly, and what settings and partnerships are needed to support future projects”.

By bringing organisations together around a live development opportunity, the BCCM hopes the initiative will generate insights into delivery, financing and governance that can inform broader application.

Co‑operative housing also has the potential to play a role in supporting key workers in sectors such as health, childcare, retail and education, says the apex, particularly in regions where housing shortages are constraining workforce participation.

“In this way,” it argues, “the model can contribute not only to improved affordability outcomes, but also to stronger regional communities and more resilient local economies.”

The BCCM says the work is part of a longer‑term effort to establish co‑operative housing as a viable and scalable component of Australia’s housing system.

“Through continued collaboration between co‑operative housing providers, mutual lenders and aligned partners, the sector is working to identify a pathway for broader adoption over time,” it adds.

“Australia’s housing challenges will require a range of approaches. By testing and refining limited equity co‑operative housing in the Australian context, this initiative represents a step towards expanding the range of housing options available and demonstrating how co‑operative models can contribute to a more diverse and resilient housing system.”