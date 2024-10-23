Art therapy group wins grant support from Chelmsford Star Co-op

Caedmon Company uses creative writing and performance to improve the wellbeing of young people

Chelmsford Star Co-op has announced the latest recipient of a Community Fund grant, the Essex-based charity Caedmon Company.

Caedmon is a group of professional artists, art therapists and educators who use the power of creative writing and performance to improve the wellbeing and empowerment of young people and children.

Its programme is designed to cultivate personal and interpersonal skills, broaden horizons and foster an appreciation of the arts, all within inspiring settings.

“We were lucky enough to see a group of specially selected school children, known within the company as ‘Heroes’, as they performed on stage at the Palace Theatre in Southend,” said the co-op on its website.

“Our funding allowed for an arts-based learning programme to be developed, with a series of sessions created that use drama, creative writing and performance to promote trust, personal growth, self-confidence, resilience and healthy relationships.”

The Hero’s Journey course also includes a West End performance of The Lion King, with those taking part able to explore backstage roles in lighting, sound, staging and costume design before sitting down to enjoy a performance.

Caedmon’s artistic director Steve Hevey said: “We are proud of our work across schools in Essex and the impact it has had on children. We are so passionate about what we do. Thank you Chelmsford Star for your incredible suport.”