Andrea Melville joins Co-op Bank as first female CEO

Former Santander director Andrea Melville joined the UK’s Co-operative Bank this week as CEO.

Announced in January this year, the appointment makes the Bank the only female-led UK high street bank.

With over 20 years of experience in financial services, Melville most recently served as director of everyday and business banking at Santander UK, and spent over a decade in various roles at Lloyds Banking Group prior to this.

She joins the Co-op Bank’s first all-female top leadership team, with Jo Kenrick appointed as chair at the start of this year.

The Bank said female leadership has been an important part of its history, and that Melville’s appointment “marks a new chapter in diverse leadership for the high street bank”.

“We are proud to welcome Andrea as the new CEO of the Co-operative Bank,” said Kenrick. “Her track record of innovation, strategic thinking and customer-first leadership makes her the ideal person to guide us through the next chapter.

“While our focus remains firmly on delivering value for our members and customers, this moment also stands as a symbol of what inclusive leadership can look like at the very top of UK financial services.”

The Bank provides services to 2.5 million customers across 50 branches, employing around 3,000 employees.

At the beginning of this year, it returned to the mutual sector by becoming part of the Coventry Building Society Group, a mutual with 2 million members across the country. Melville also becomes group chief commercial officer at Coventry, with responsibility for trading performance and supporting ongoing integration.

“I’m honoured to join Coventry Building Society and the Co-operative Bank at such an exciting time,” said Melville. “The values and strong heritage of both organisations align closely with my own and I’m looking forward to sharing my expertise in both retail and business banking and driving positive change for our customers, members and communities.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Jo and the wider leadership team to build on our strength and successes.”