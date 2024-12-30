2024 End of Year Q&A: Melina Morrison

At the end of each year, we ask co-op and mutual leaders from around the world to reflect on their organisation and sector – and this year, on the UN International Year of Cooperatives theme: Co-ops Build a Better World. Read the December 2024 Q&As here.

How do co-ops build a better world?

At a time of geo-political upheaval, climate crisis and widening wealth gap, co-ops and mutuals offer a transformative business model rooted in democratic governance, member ownership, and a commitment to social and economic inclusion. They address human and global challenges such as inequality, economic instability, and environmental degradation by creating sustainable, community-led business solutions. Guided by the co=operative principles and values, co-ops empower individuals and groups to collectively tackle shared challenges. They build and share valuable democratic decision-making skills necessary to underpin society more broadly. They are trusted enterprises and can help repair the disconnect people feel between the needs of the community and the relentless pursuit of profit ‘at any cost’.

From providing affordable housing, inclusive care and ethical financial services to supporting sustainable agriculture and renewable energy, co-ops prioritise long-term benefits over short-term profits. Their resilience during economic crises demonstrates their capacity to deliver stable stewardship while fostering innovation. By redistributing wealth and encouraging inclusivity, co-ops contribute significantly to building a fairer, more equitable world.

What should the International Year of Cooperatives achieve – and how is your organisation working towards that?

The International provides a vital opportunity to amplify the visibility and impact of co-ops globally.

By uniting through the global movement, co-operatives and mutuals around the world can collectively raise awareness and educate policymakers, businesses and the public about the unique advantages and contributions of the co-operative model in addressing economic and social challenges.

The International Year is an opportunity to foster co-operation among co-operatives, strengthening connections between co-ops across industries and borders to promote shared innovation and amplify collective impact.

The UN is calling on national movements to agitate for policy reform, advocating for regulatory and legislative frameworks that recognise and support the co-operative business model, ensuring equitable access to funding and markets. 2025 is also a year to encourage the formation of new co-ops in emerging sectors, such as care services and renewable energy, to address critical global issues.

How we are contributing

BCCM is committed to showcasing the legacy and power of Australian co-ops and mutuals during IYC 2025. We have developed a national awareness campaign to highlight the role of co-ops in addressing challenges like financial exclusion, access to health services, food security, indigenous inclusion, housing affordability and climate resilience. Our work with policymakers includes advocating for modernised regulations and equitable treatment of co-ops and mutuals in legislation.

We have built a bespoke website to be the focal point of the IYC in Australia (iyc2025.bccm.coop). Our flagship social media campaign focuses on the power of connecting through authentic, compelling stories of the contribution of co-ops and mutuals to building a better world in the past, present and in the future. It’s called ‘Icons’, because indeed we are iconic businesses!

Additionally, we are leveraging our initiatives like the Mutual Value Measurement Framework (mvm.coop) and our co-op development program, the Bunya Fund, to drive new growth and innovation and to measure co-op impact. Through events, research, and collaboration, we aim to elevate the voice of co-ops and mutuals and inspire their growth as a transformative force in Australia and beyond.