2024 End of Year Q&A: Agnès Mathis

At the end of each year, we ask co-op and mutual leaders from around the world to reflect on their organisation and sector – and this year, on the UN International Year of Cooperatives theme: Co-ops Build a Better World. Read the December 2024 Q&As here.

How do co-ops build a better world?

The future of our planet might just rest on an age-old idea: people working together as a collective and for the benefit of the community. In recent years, as capitalism peaked, we drifted further and further away from that ideal. Yet, co-operatives today are offering a compelling alternative – a model that bridges the wisdom of our ancestors with the demands of the modern world.

Co-operatives represent a fundamentally different way of organising our economy, one that aligns closer with today’s principles of sustainability. They prioritise people over profit and embody a stakeholder model rather than the traditional shareholder model. This allows them to tackle critical societal challenges—creating decent work, fostering social inclusion, addressing the energy transition… Co-operatives empower individuals to collectively shape their futures.

In Europe, co-operatives are integral to building resilient economies. They prove that businesses can thrive while adhering to ethical principles, providing a tested path to balance economic viability with social responsibility. This transformative potential of the co-operative model is key to creating a better world.

What should the International Year of Cooperatives achieve – and how is your organisation working toward that?

The International Year of Cooperatives is a golden opportunity to elevate the visibility of co-operatives and their global impact. Still far too often people do not know what we do or what we stand for. We can use this unique year to inspire individuals to discover the co-operative model’s ability to address societal challenges, particularly in the face of climate crises, economic inequality, and digital transformation.

As the voice of co-operative enterprises in Europe, we play an important role in amplifying our members’ work. At the same time, we engage in critical advocacy with partners and institutions to achieve shared goals.

This year is not just about celebration – it is, even more importantly, about mobilisation. It’s a time to bring co-operators together to advocate for policies that recognise and support the co-operative movement. We must ensure that the International Year leaves a legacy of greater awareness, stronger networks, and robust policy frameworks that enable co-operatives to thrive.