Youth News item United Kingdom

Woodcraft Folk launches week-long fundraiser for 2025 summer camp

The youth charity it will use the cash to lower financial barriers so everyone has the c change to attend

November 29, 2024
Miles Hadfield

Woodcraft Folk is holding a fundraiser next week (3-10 December) as it looks to raise
15,000 to help make its 2025 Camp 100 event a camp for all.

The co-operative youth organisation says it will use the money to lower financial barriers for young people and volunteers to the camp so everybody has the chance to attend.

“Anyone who has engaged with the charity will know first hand or have heard what a positive
and life changing impact attending one of the camps can have,” it says, “and they want to make sure
no one has to miss out.”

Camp 100, which runs from 27 July-6 June 2025 August at Kelmarsh Hall, Northants,
will celebrate a centenary of Woodcraft Folk’s centenary of youth work. It promises an international event with “engaging workshops, adventurous activities, and a chance to develop skills with friendships to be made with people all over the world.”

During the campaign week all donations will be doubled by a match funder.

Woodcraft Folk says it will prioritise support to those with disabilities/health issues, globalised majority, living with financial insecurity and those living furthest from the Camp100 venue.

“Any donation big or small will make a difference,” the charity says. “£5 would cover food for a day at camp for one young person. £25 will cover costs for a day at camp. £20 covers equipment costs at
camp.”

To donate and find out more head to bit.ly/Camp100BigGive during the campaign week.

Miles Hadfield

Miles is the Co-op News digital editor.

More articles by Miles Hadfield

Related articles

Youth

Meet… Anna Loscalzo, president of European co-op youth network

November 6, 2024
Alice Toomer-McAlpine

'We really care about being together and trying to create a voice that can be heard'

Regional Organisations

European Youth Cooperative Forum looks to the future of the movement

November 1, 2024
Alice Toomer-McAlpine

Of the 5.4 million co-op jobs in Europe, an estimated 3% are held by people under…

Consumer co-op

Co-op Group study highlights food crisis facing Britain’s youth

September 23, 2024
Anca Voinea

Research conducted by the retailer with Barnardo's found a quarter of young people find it hard…