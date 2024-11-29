Woodcraft Folk launches week-long fundraiser for 2025 summer camp

The youth charity it will use the cash to lower financial barriers so everyone has the c change to attend

Woodcraft Folk is holding a fundraiser next week (3-10 December) as it looks to raise

15,000 to help make its 2025 Camp 100 event a camp for all.

The co-operative youth organisation says it will use the money to lower financial barriers for young people and volunteers to the camp so everybody has the chance to attend.

“Anyone who has engaged with the charity will know first hand or have heard what a positive

and life changing impact attending one of the camps can have,” it says, “and they want to make sure

no one has to miss out.”

Camp 100, which runs from 27 July-6 June 2025 August at Kelmarsh Hall, Northants,

will celebrate a centenary of Woodcraft Folk’s centenary of youth work. It promises an international event with “engaging workshops, adventurous activities, and a chance to develop skills with friendships to be made with people all over the world.”

During the campaign week all donations will be doubled by a match funder.

Woodcraft Folk says it will prioritise support to those with disabilities/health issues, globalised majority, living with financial insecurity and those living furthest from the Camp100 venue.

“Any donation big or small will make a difference,” the charity says. “£5 would cover food for a day at camp for one young person. £25 will cover costs for a day at camp. £20 covers equipment costs at

camp.”

To donate and find out more head to bit.ly/Camp100BigGive during the campaign week.

