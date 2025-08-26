Woccu confirms Paul Treinen as permanent president and CEO

The World Council of Credit Unions (Woccu) has named Paul Treinen as permanent president and CEO.

Treinen has been held the roles on an interim basis since April, following the departure of Elissa McCarter LaBorde, helping the organisation navigate one of the most turbulent times in its history as a result of the termination of USAID’s international development funding.

Since taking over, Treinen has worked with the board to establish a new strategy that emphasises core trade association activities such as international advocacy and member engagement.

“The board had already begun the formal process of conducting a thorough search for a new leader,” said Michael Lawrence, Woccu board chair and CEO of the Customer Owned Banking Association (Australia). “But seeing the way Paul was so proactive in helping us create a new three-year strategy for the organisation; how he presented such a positive view of Woccu’s future at World Credit Union Conference 2025; and, perhaps most importantly, the positive feedback we got from staff about his leadership skills – all made us realise we didn’t need to look any further for our next president and CEO.“

Despite retiring from Woccu in 2023, after seven years as its chief operating officer and executive vice president,Treinen agreed to come back as interim President and CEO in April.

“This is a great honour,“ he said. “I see so much potential for World Council of Credit Unions to help our members achieve greater regulatory certainty with our continued emphasis on international advocacy, while at the same time providing our membership with next level member services, education and engagement opportunities.

“Our strategy is focused on creating a value proposition that supports the continued growth and success of credit unions and financial co-operatives around the world and then delivering on that promise. Working hand in hand with Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions, we are committed to bringing year-round opportunities to respond to the varying needs our membership.”

Mike Reuter, president of the Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions, said: “From day one, Paul and I have been in lock step on creating a more unified Woccu enterprise that allows our entities to come together and offer credit unions a world-class engagement experience with multiple touchpoints on a journey. I look forward to building that out in the months and years to come.”