Welsh co-op development agency Cwmpas scores at ICW Awards

Start Something Good, the flagship stakeholder engagement tool delivered by Cwmpas, has won this year’s Industry to Industry Award from the Institute for Collaborative Working (ICW).

Start Something Good is an evolution of the hackathon model that brings together public bodies, businesses and communities in the hope of solving problems that matter to them and changing things for the better.

Accepting the award, Martin Downes, creator of Start Something Good, said: “Paul and I are honoured that Start Something Good has been recognised by the ICW.

“Collaboration is at the heart of everything we do at Cwmpas, and this award highlights the work that’s been done to bring people, organisations and businesses together to co-design fresh ideas for social change. We’re incredibly proud of the communities and partners who have worked with us to make Start Something Good such a success and we look forward to working with new groups and helping them tackle their challenges.”

The ICW Awards honour collaborative working across industry sectors, “highlighting the work of organisations that demonstrate leadership, innovation and measurable impact”.

Cwmpas was the only Wales-based organisation to bring home an award this year at the ceremony, hosted in the House of Lords.

The Industry to Industry Award recognises “outstanding examples of collaboration between organisations to achieve meaningful, scalable impact”.

Start Something Good was recognised for its innovative, partnership-driven approach to empowering communities, enabling businesses and organisations to work together to tackle social, environmental, and economic challenges across Wales.

To date, Start Something Good has delivered over 70 events, engaging more than 3,000 participants from over 600 organisations.

Its impact spans local and international arenas, from transforming town centres in Wrexham to advancing gender equality in football at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 in Switzerland.