WCFU report highlights efforts of credit unions in disaster relief

The Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions has outlined support carried out in Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Jamaica

Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions (WFCU) has highlighted the efforts of the sector to help communities recover from disaster in Jamaica, Vietnam and Sri Lanka.

In its 2025-2026 Global Disaster Relief Impact Report, the foundation highlights the work of co-operative financial institutions to support affected communities and restore access to critical financial services.

Through partnerships with regional and national credit union organizations, WFCU deployed US$113,000 in disaster relief funding that supported over 35 credit union institutions, 150 employees and dozens of affected members across more than 30 communities.

The report demonstrates how co-operative financial networks responded not only with emergency relief, but with practical recovery solutions designed to help institutions reopen, restore connectivity and support local livelihoods in the aftermath of crisis.

In Jamaica, following Hurricane Melissa – a Category 5 storm that caused widespread destruction across the island – funding supported emergency care package distribution, employee home repairs, branch and infrastructure restoration, and the deployment of Starlink connectivity solutions to help maintain communications and operational continuity, ultimately contributing to the reopening of 18 of the 19 affected credit union branches.

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“I would like to eloquently impress upon you through to the League, Nexgen and Woccu/WFCU how sincerely grateful we are for the support, camaraderie, effort and funds that have been shared with us, our members and our staff,” said Robert Howell, general manager of Trelawny Co-operative Credit Union.

In Vietnam, where repeated flooding disrupted communities and financial services across multiple provinces, support enabled People’s Credit Funds to restore operations and continue serving members through replacement technology and operational recovery assistance.

In Sri Lanka, disaster relief funding helped launch a zero-interest emergency lending program for flood-affected members, providing critical recovery capital for farming operations, small businesses and local livelihoods.

“When disaster strikes, the global credit union family comes together,” said Mike Reuter, WFCU president. “The outcomes documented in this report – from Jamaican credit union staff repairing their homes, to Vietnamese credit fund officers back at their computers, to Sri Lankan farmers with capital to replant – demonstrate that cooperative solidarity is not just a principle. It is a practice.”

The report also underscores the critical role community-based financial institutions play during times of crisis. Because credit unions are deeply rooted in the communities they serve, they are often uniquely positioned to respond quickly, maintain trusted relationships and help restore economic stability following disasters.

The full 2025-2026 WFCU Global Disaster Relief Impact Report is available here.