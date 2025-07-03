VME appoints Richard Bridges as CEO designate

VME, a technology provider to the cooperative movement, has announced the appointment of Richard Bridges as CEO designate, assuming day-to-day leadership responsibilities as part of a planned transition period, working closely with outgoing CEO Stephen Gill, who has led the organisation for over two decades.

VME is an EPOS software provider for retail co-ops in the UK – including Scotmid, Southern, Channel Islands, Heart of England, Tamworth, East of England and Allendale – and in 2020 became the largest software company in the world to transition to co-op ownership.

“After 30 years in the cooperative movement – 26 of them here at VME – I believe the time is right to support the next generation of leadership,” said Stephen Gill. “Richard combines strategic clarity, sound commercial judgment, and a deep commitment to cooperative values. I’m confident that under his leadership, VME will continue to thrive and innovate in service to our mission.”

The transitional approach will ensures “continuity, stability, and long-term strategic focus” as VME continues to scale its work supporting co-operative businesses both in the UK and beyond, said the organisation, adding that Bridges brings “a strong track record of leadership in ethical business, along with a deep understanding of VME’s vision and values”.

His appointment follows a transparent internal process involving staff consultation, a written application, and two rounds of interviews. Gill will continue to serve on the VME Board after the transition, providing continuity and guidance without involvement in day-to-day operations.

“It’s an honour to take on this role, especially poignant as it marks my 30th year in the co-operative movement,” said Bridges. “VME plays a unique and vital role in enabling co-operatives to thrive. I’m excited to build on the remarkable legacy created by Stephen, working alongside our talented team, and help shape the next chapter of VME’s development.”