Virginia co-ops awarded funding for electric vehicle charging projects

Two Virginia co-operatives have been awarded funding as part of a US$1.1m expansion of electric vehicle (EV) charging in the state.

Virginia’s Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) has so far distributed grants to three rural communities as part of its Electric Vehicle Charging Assistance Program.

A&N Electric Cooperative will receive $274,290 to install two charging stations on the Eastern Shore in New Church and Capeville for lightduty battery electric vehicles (BEV).

Vividly Brighter, a subsidiary of Rappahannock Electric Communications, has been awarded $121,974.40 for three Level 2 charging stations. The stations will be situated in Caret and Doswell, where visitors are often out of their cars for a long period of time, such as when eating at restaurants.

Electric services company Blink Charging is also set to receive a grant of $542,444 to install five charging stations in Cape Charles, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Petersburg, as well as two Level 2 chargers in Salem.

The $1.1 million Electric Vehicle Charging Assistance Program will be administered by Virginia Energy’s State Energy Office, and is funded by the US Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Funding allocated so far totals just over $938,708, with the remaining to be reallocated towards future charging infrastructure projects.

The project coincides with a larger national initiative called the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, which involves constructing a national network of charging stations with the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Virginia Energy said that expanding the EV infrastructure in Virginia’s rural communities, who rely on tourism, will help to continue increasing income from visitors to Virginia, building on a record $24 billion raised last year.

The initiative also aims to support a rapidly growing EV customer base. In 2023, Virginia had 97,563 BEV or plug-in electric hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) on the road in 2023, a 49% increase from the 65,000 registered there the year before.

“By equipping our communities with these practical assets, we’re not only attracting more visitors but also supporting local residents and businesses,” said Virginia energy director Glenn Davis.

“EV charging stations have the potential to boost revenue of nearby businesses by $1,500 annually, keeping Virginia competitive in the evolving tourism industry.”