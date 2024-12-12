Community Energy England hands out sector awards for 2024

Community Energy England (CEE) hosted its annual awards in Bristol last month, honouring successes in categories such as fuel poverty, collaboration and innovation.

Sponsored by Lendology, Triodos Bank and ES Catapult, the awards gathered more than 150 people for the ceremony, which included a keynote speech by Kerry McCarthy, climate minister and MP for Bristol East.

“The government is passionate about community energy,” she said. “Now that people truly understand how crucial energy policy is for their communities, I can see the movement snowballing in the years to come.”

The winners are:

Fuel Poverty Action – Energise Barnsley

Energise Barnsley is a community benefit society from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, which CEE says is “committed to advancing a just energy transition through free renewable energy installations, reducing fuel poverty, and creating sustainable, community-driven solutions for low-income residents“.

Advancing Innovation – Cepro & Bristol Energy Cooperative

Cepro, in partnership with Bristol Energy Cooperative, has pioneered community-owned residential microgrids, integrating solar energy, battery storage, and demand-responsive technology in projects like Hazelmead and Water Lilies, “setting a new standard for affordable, net-zero housing across the UK”, says CEE.

Community Engagement and Inclusion – East Durham Community Development Trust Ltd

East Durham Community Development Trust sets out to tackle poverty, social isolation, and inequality in one of the UK’s most deprived areas by providing financial support, fostering community engagement, and promoting inclusive, sustainable energy projects to build resilience and improve wellbeing.

Small/ Medium Community Energy Organisation of the Year – Cheese Project CIC

Cheese has been improving energy efficiency and reducing heating costs in Bristol homes for over a decade, says CEE, through affordable thermal imaging surveys, community partnerships, and innovative technology, while also fostering local employment and training in energy retrofitting.

Supportive Local Authority award – West of England Mayoral Combined Authority (WECA)

CEE says WECA is driving the region towards net-zero emissions by 2030 through substantial funding, collaborative engagement, and a strong focus on community-led renewable energy projects, positioning itself as a national leader in community energy.

Special Recognition award – Joe Fortune, general secretary, Co-operative Party, and his team

CEE says the award “honours Joe and his team for their exceptional leadership and advocacy in advancing community energy initiatives. Their dedication and vision has made a potentially huge difference to the community energy sector, and we were pleased to have Joe attend the event to receive this award.”

Sector Support – Younity

Younity, a joint venture between Midcounties Co-op and Octopus Energy, champions the UK’s community energy transition by supporting local energy groups with funding, professional development, and policy advocacy, empowering communities to drive sustainable, cooperative energy initiatives.

Progress in Expansion – Exeter Community Energy (ECOE)

ECOE expanded significantly in 2023/24, scaling its energy advice and retrofit services, building strategic partnerships, and increasing its team to address fuel poverty and carbon reduction, positioning itself as a leading community energy organisation dedicated to local sustainability and resilience.

Campaigning Organisation of the Year – Bristol Energy Cooperative (BEC)

BEC led a significant advocacy campaign during 2023-24, says CEE, promoting community energy as essential for climate action by raising public awareness, engaging with policymakers, and successfully influencing local and regional energy strategies, while also expanding its renewable energy portfolio to support 3,500 homes.

Community Energy Organisation of the year (Large) – Exeter Community Energy (ECOE)

Since 2020, ECOE has grown from a small team to a dynamic organisation, says CEE, with expanded services and funding, achieving remarkable financial growth, delivering significant energy savings for residents, and leading initiatives in fuel poverty, energy efficiency, and renewable energy through strategic partnerships and innovative projects.

Community Energy Champion – Kate Meakin, Energise Sussex Coast (main image)

“Kate’s strategic leadership and compassionate approach have been instrumental in guiding Energise Sussex Coast through challenging times, securing vital funding, and launching transformative initiatives like the community solar farm and retrofit services to combat energy poverty and enhance local sustainability,” says CEE.

Click here for more details of the winners, alongside other commended and shortlisted candidates

Click here for CEE videos of winners from the awards night