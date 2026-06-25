US credit union networks partner with fintech on stablecoin trials

Circuit and Curql are working with Stablecore to test blockchain-based financial services

Stablecore, a platform that helps community banks and credit unions offer stablecoins, tokenised deposits and digital asset products, is working with US credit union networks Circuit and Curql on an early access stablecoin and digital asset programme.

The project will see participating institutions to test blockchain-based financial services – stablecoins, tokenised deposits, Bitcoin, staking and crypto payment services before deciding whether to integrate them into their banking platforms.

Circuit, formerly known as Members Development Company, is an innovation network of 80 credit union and credit union service organisation (cuso) owners, and Curql is a fintech investment collective supported by more than 160 credit unions.

Credit unions in the trial include RBFCU, Stanford Federal Credit Union, and La Capitol Federal Credit Union, and between them participants manage around $25bn in assets.

Related: US credit union launches stablecoin

“Credit unions are the most trusted financial institutions in their members’ lives,” said Stablecore on its LinkedIn page. “The question was never whether members want digital asset access. It was whether they could get it in a way that felt secure, integrated and local. That’s what Stablecore is enabling.

“What makes this different is the coalition behind it. Circuit (formerly MDC) built shared R&D infrastructure across 80+ credit unions and CUSOs. Curql brought 160+ credit unions co-investing in fintech together. That model changes the economics for every institution in the programme.

“Grateful to every partner, investor and institution that bet on us. And to our team for building the foundation that made today possible.”

Stablecore CEO Alex Treece said the programme will help credit unions “stay relevant against competitive threats, retain their deposits and continue to be the trusted, primary financial partner for their members”.