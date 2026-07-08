Woccu co-pilots digital remittance between US and Guatemalan credit unions

The World Council of Credit Unions (Woccu), in collaboration with Visa, has completed one of the first known cross-border digital remittances between credit union co-operatives, connecting members in the United States directly with members in Guatemala.

It says the pilot project represents a significant step toward expanding how remittances can flow globally through trusted co-operative networks.

“Cross-border payments are essential to families and communities around the world, but they are often difficult, costly or disconnected from the formal financial system,” said Paul Treinen, president and CEO of Woccu. “This pilot shows how credit unions, working with partners like Visa, can deliver practical digital solutions that expand financial inclusion and create lasting value for members on both sides of a remittance corridor.”

Guatemala is one of the world’s most remittance-dependent economies, receiving approximately US$25.53bn in remittances in 2025, with remittances representing nearly one-fifth of the country’s GDP. For many Guatemalan families, these funds often help support household expenses, education, health care and other essential needs. By linking remittances directly to debit cards through credit union co-operatives, the pilot aims to make those payments more accessible and connected to the formal financial system.

The initiative connects Unitus Credit Union members in the United States with members of three Micoope-affiliated credit unions in Guatemala: Acredicom, Copecom and Tonantel. Through a digital remittance platform powered by Visa Direct, Unitus members can send funds directly to Micoope members’ debit cards, with the goal of supporting faster and more reliable cross-border payments for both senders and recipients.

“In this pilot, we have proven that the process, technology, and security are in place to connect credit union members from Guatemala through international remittances to the rest of the world. This opens the door for financial inclusion goals to be realized worldwide,” said Steven Stapp, president and CEO of Unitus Community Credit Union.

“Visa’s partnership with Woccu is focused on unlocking new ways for credit unions to better serve members around the world,” said Celeste Schwitters, senior vice president, Community Accounts and Digital Sales at Visa. “By combining Visa’s global network and Visa Direct capabilities with the strength of the co-operative system, this pilot helps improve how money moves, making it more accessible, more reliable and more connected to the financial tools people depend on.”

Micoope’s co-operative network reaches 2.7 million members across Guatemala, with 91% brand recognition in rural areas and roughly half of all members being women. This infrastructure creates a unique opportunity to extend financial services to communities with limited access.

“This initiative has a profound social impact: it places rural indigenous women, historically excluded from financial services, at the center of cooperative finance, starting with the digital remittance and financial education to improve their lives, families and communities, bringing our credit unions back to our DNA,” said Antonio Aldana, CEO of Micoope.