US co-ops apex works with Arizona State University on co-op education

The US National Cooperative Business Association (NCBA) has partnered with Arizona State University’s W. P. Carey School of Business to launch the Foundations of Cooperative Enterprise Series(CES), a professional development programme for co-operative employees, entrepreneurs and emerging leaders.

NCBA says the programme combines its co-operative expertise with the “academic excellence” and workforce education capabilities of Arizona State University, “creating a flexible learning experience that helps participants build practical knowledge while balancing the demands of their day-to-day responsibilities”.

Arizona State University is widely recognised for innovation in higher education and career-focused learning, NCBA adds.

“Co-operatives have always invested in people,” said NCBA president and CEO Doug O’Brien. “This new partnership with Arizona State University builds on that tradition. By deepening the understanding of co-operatives across our workforce and investing in the next generation of leaders, we can help ensure that cooperatives remain innovative, competitive and deeply rooted in the values that set our business model apart.”

The programme begins with four stackable micro-credentials that provide a comprehensive introduction to co-operative enterprise – looking at the co-operative identity and how co-ops work; co-op law and public policy; why co-ops form; and co-op models across sectors.

“Together,” says NCBA, “these micro-credentials provide participants with a deeper understanding of co-operative identity, governance, ownership structures, public policy and the economic principles that make cooperatives unique.”

Micro-credentials are accessibly priced at US$125 each, and learners who complete all four are eligible to enroll in the capstone – a live, faculty-led experience designed to connect academic concepts with practical experience and workplace applications.

Those who complete all four micro-credentials plus a separately price capstone earn a course credit for $1,065.

Additional courses focused on leadership, strategy, finance and sector-specific applications are planned for the future.

NCBA says the programme is a key component of its Learning Hub, a destination for co-operative education, professional development and leadership training. Through the Learning Hub, co-operatives can access educational opportunities designed to support career growth across co-operative sectors.

As cooperatives compete for talent and prepare future leaders, investing in education remains one of the most effective ways to strengthen both individual careers and cooperative performance.

Enrollment is now open here , with the first four micro-credentials going live on 20 August.