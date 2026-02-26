US agri co-ops apex responds to Trump tariffs and farm legislation

Duane Simpson, president and CEO of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, has published two statements

A trade body for the US agri co-ops sector has warned that Donald Trump’s tariffs could add to strain on farmers – while welcoming a draft bill to support the industry.

With more than 1,600 associated co-ops, the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives (NCFC) is one of the USA’s largest agricultural co-operative apexes, and represents a significant chunk of the North American agricultural supply chain.

In a February 20 statement, its president and CEO Duane Simpson warned that Trump’s tariffs could compound financial strain for American farmers and agricultural co-operatives.

Trump has set a new wave of global tariffs at 10% – lower than his initial plan to set them at 15% – to replace ones struck down last week by the Supreme Court.

Simpson has urged the government to exempt key agricultural inputs from the tariffs, adding:. “After substantial price increases over the past five years, tariffs on critical agricultural inputs have added to financial pressures at a time when margins are already razor thin.

“With President Trump’s announcement that he is imposing temporary 10% tariffs under other authorities, we urge that the administration to exempt key agricultural inputs.”

He added: “The recent decision to pull back tariffs on certain fertiliser products – which NCFC and other ag groups had asked for – provided meaningful relief, and this ruling presents an opportunity for the president to build on that progress and reinforce his support for America’s farmers. Policymakers should focus on lowering input costs, restoring certainty in supply chains, and strengthening the competitiveness of U.S. agriculture in global markets.”

Draft farm bill

The NCFC has also responded to the House Agriculture Committee’s draft Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026, with Duane Simpson striking a more positive note. Calling it “an important and welcome step forward for farmers, co-ops, and rural America”, Simpson hailed the bill which aims to expand producers’ access to credit, enhance conservation programmes, and promote “precision agriculture”.

“Farmer co-ops rely on strong risk management tools, effective conservation and trade programmes, and policies that support investment and innovation across rural communities,” he added.

“This draft reflects meaningful progress in a number of areas that matter to our members and reauthorises a number of critical programmes left out the reconciliation process.

“As the House Agriculture Committee moves toward markup later this month, we look forward to working with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and hope to see amendments considered and approved on issues that are particularly important to farmer co-operatives.”