Social Economy Europe sets out wishlist for 2028-2034 EU budget

Social Economy Europe (SEE) has called on the EU to draw up provisions to strengthen social investment in its next long-term budget.

It says negotiations for the 2028–2034 Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) “will be decisive in determining whether the EU’s next long-term budget can effectively address the challenges facing the European Union.”

Drawing on its recent policy contributions and its engagement within the Time for Ambition coalition, SEE calls for an MFF that “strengthens social investment, safeguards cohesion policy and recognises the social economy as a key driver of competitiveness, economic autonomy and the defence of EU values”.

Key to SEE‘s demands is a call for “explicit recognition of the social economy as a structural contributor to EU competitiveness and economic sovereignty”.

It argues that social economy actors combine social objectives with economic performance, through democratic governance and reinvestment of surpluses in social purpose.

“They anchor economic activity locally, strengthen value chains, reduce strategic dependencies and contribute to Europe’s economic autonomy and competitiveness while supporting social cohesion and resilience,” it said.

“The MFF should therefore ensure that social economy organisations can effectively access funding across cohesion policy, including the European Social Fund Plus (ESF+), the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), InvestEU, the European Competitiveness Fund (ECF), the Single Market and programmes supporting digitalisation“ – regardless of whether they ultimately form part of the National and Regional Partnership Plans (NRPPs) or not”.

SEE also urged policy markers to safeguard cohesion policy and to maintain and reinforce ESF+ earmarking for social inclusion, quality employment, skills development and the fight against poverty.

“Weakening ESF+ or diluting its social objectives would undermine both social cohesion and long-term competitiveness” it said. “The MFF must be closely aligned with the implementation of the European Pillar of Social Rights (EPSR) and the green and digital transitions.”

As debate about European defence spending continues, with the continuing Russian invasion of Ukraine and calls by the Trump administration for Nato countries to increase their contributions, SEE said: “EU defence is also about defending the EU’s values and therefore it must go hand in hand with social investment.

“Fighting poverty, reducing inequalities and ensuring access to quality jobs and services are fundamental to social trust, civic participation and democratic resilience. Social economy organisations, therefore, play a crucial role in strengthening local democracy and social cohesion, particularly in times of growing polarisation.”