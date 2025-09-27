Six-month educational course on co-ops to be held in Belfast

Funded by the Department for the Economy, the course will be delivered by Trademark Belfast and Co-operative Alternatives

A six-month educational and awareness-raising co-operative programme, funded by the Northern Ireland Department for the Economy, starts in Belfast next month.

Discover, Learn, Start Co-operatives will be delivered by a partnership between social justice organisation Trademark Belfast and development agency Co-operative Alternatives, and promises “to deepen public understanding of co-operatives as democratic, values-led enterprises”.

The programme will introduce individuals, communities and organisations to the principles and potential of co-op models, highlighting their relevance to inclusive economic development, social justice, and ecological resilience.

The webinars will focus on social issues, such as fair employment, energy poverty, social care, and community wealth building, with co-operative solutions discussed as viable, democratic alternatives with guests and co-operators, highlighting their relevance to inclusive economic development, social justice, and ecological resilience.

Central to the course are five workshops that explore diverse co-operative models in practice, including worker co-ops, housing, energy and community co-operatives, and multi-stakeholder models.

These sessions will offer real-world examples, governance insights, and pathways to action.

Trademark says it will bring its “expertise in political education and economic alternatives, fostering critical reflection on ownership and power”.

Co-operative Alternatives will complement this with practical insights into co-operative structures, governance, and community shares, helping participants envision how co-ops can be formed and sustained.

Together, organisation promise ‘a learning environment that inspires curiosity, builds confidence, and lays the groundwork for a more participatory economy in Northern Ireland”.

The first workshop is on 1 October in Belfast and the first webinar is on 6 October online.

The webinar features Kali Akuno from Cooperation Jackson, a federation of worker cooperatives and community initiatives based in Jackson, Mississippi, focused on Black self-determination, economic democracy, and decolonisation of land and labour.