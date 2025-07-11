Shropshire credit unions open applications for education grant

Just Credit Union launched the £500 grant five years ago in memory of founder member and long-time chair Roger Walker

Just Credit Union and Fairshare Credit Union, which cover Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, have opened applications for the annual Roger Walker Education Award.

Now in its fifth year, the award will provide £500 to help a young person living in the region to continue in further education.

Launched in 2021 as part of Just Credit Union’s 20th anniversary, the award is in memory of founder member, long-time chair and board member Roger Walker.

Walker was instrumental in setting up Just Credit Union and remained involved until his death in 2020.

“Education of young people in the region was close to Roger’s heart,” said Just Credit Union, “so this grant is particularly important.”

Applications for the £500 award close on 30 August. The award can be used for a variety of purposes including transport costs, fees or equipment necessary for the course.

The purpose of the award is deliberately broad, says Just, and a panel will consider where the grant can have most impact in helping someone to continue their education who might other wise struggle to do so.

This year, the award is being offered in partnership with Fairshare Credit Union, with the two lenders having announced plans to merge.

Full details of the award and how to apply can be requested via email: [email protected] or telephone 01743 252325 or downloaded here.