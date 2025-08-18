Shepherds Friendly continues national brand campaign

The mutual is rolling out billboard and radio ads and expanding its TV ad to new regions

Mutual society Shepherds Friendly has this week launched the second stage of its first major brand campaign, with a national billboard rollout, radio advertising across major stations and the expansion of its TV ad to new regions.

The marketing activity is based around the theme of milestone moments, a similar message to that used in the Manchester-based firm’s first ever TV ad in January this year.

Created with TrunkBBI, the campaign centres on Shepherds Friendly’s stated commitment to developing financial solutions that support its members with major life events such as buying their first home, starting a family or taking a trip of a lifetime.

With the help of CNS Media, its first radio ad went live on Monday on LBC, Heart 70s, Heart 80s, Heart Digital and Smooth Digital, as well as streaming via digital music platforms.

Billboards are this week being erected in key cities including Greater Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, Birmingham, Sheffield and Cardiff.

Zac Chetwynd, senior head of marketing at Shepherds Friendly, said: “This is the second phase of a campaign aimed at building on our ethos of always putting members first, and showing how we‘re committed to helping members celebrate the milestone moments that our investment and insurance plans are designed to support.

“We were encouraged by how well our theme resonated with audiences when we launched our TV ad earlier this year, and we expect this next phase to be just as well received.”

In addition to the Sky AdSmart TV campaign, in January the mutual also engaged in a digital campaign using Meta, YouTube and demand generation.

The result was a 17% increase in brand awareness in the south-east region, where the TV campaign was targeted, as well as a 362% uplift in web traffic.

For intermediaries and independent financial advisers, the campaign presents an opportunity to align with a trusted mutual that is increasing its visibility among consumers, as well as actively growing its intermediary footprint. Shepherds Friendly has recently agreed partnerships with Simplybiz and The Money Group.