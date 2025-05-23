Radstock Co-op announces operating loss of £186.5k

The society said it had performed in line with expectations and enjoyed an uptick in trade at the start of this year

Radstock Co-op has announced an operating loss of £186,445 for the year to 22 February, down from a £661,539 profit the previous year.

Turnover was £46.8m, up from £45.8m, and gross profit was £13m, down from £13.4m.

Society president Graham Jeffery noted in his report that the year had been tough for the retail industry with increased running costs, but the society had performed in line with expectations, and welcomed the increase in turnover.

The directors added that “2025 has started well for the society with a welcome uptick in trading”.

Additional cost pressures on the society came at its farm, with increased feed costs and fluctuation milk prices, with the division recording a profit of £102,000, down from £487,000 the previous year.

Membership grew by 1,848 to 24,721 and this year’s divi amounted to £81,108, redeemable at point of sale.

Investment includes continued work on redeveloping the society’s old Radco site into a mixed residential and office site, including its own new HQ, and the co-op is close to opening a new store in Wincanton.

With the Radco site, Jeffery said: “Current market economic pressures and the scale of this development make this task complex and should not be underestimated. The society hopes to be in a position to announce positive news as soon as it is able to do so.”

The year saw the society partner with charities Stepping Stones and the Hive, donated £1,100 to each, and £3,664 was shared among causes such as Paulton Hospital and Children’s Hospice SW.