Plunkett UK and Wales Developments launch community business plan

The partnership will work to embed community-owned assets into new developments and create solutions for vacant spaces

Wates Developments, a land, planning and development specialist, has announced a three-year strategic partnership with Plunkett UK to push the community business model.

Under the partnership, Plunkett, which promotes and supports rural community businesses, will work alongside the team at Wates to embed community-owned assets into new developments and create solutions for vacant spaces.

The partnership is part of Wates Developments’ roadmap for creating sustainable developments, which it says is key to its purpose of “reimaging places for people to thrive”.

“Our partnership with Wates is a natural fit and very exciting in our place-making journey,” said Plunkett’s deputy CEO Harriet English, “establishing community businesses and assets alongside new-build developments.

“Plunkett UK has been promoting the community ownership model for over 100 years, and we have a proven track record in delivering better businesses for people, communities, the economy, and the environment.

“As a charity, our vision is to achieve resilient, thriving and inclusive rural communities and it is important we select partners that share this vision. Wates Developments has taken a strong approach to sustainability and, coupled with a desire to deliver positive communities that consider both the planet and the people that live there, we feel this will be a very valuable partnership.”

She added: “Supporting communities to have democratic and inclusive forms of businesses that are genuinely owned by local people offers many benefits to the community including supporting people to live independently in rural areas, creating employment opportunities, boosting the local economy and bringing the community together in welcoming and inclusive spaces. We are grateful to Wates for sharing this vision with us.”

Olivia Dear, sustainability and engagement director for Wates Developments, said: “The launch of this partnership will play an important role in our social sustainability aims and our purpose of reimagining places for people to thrive.

“Plunkett UK has extensive experience of working with local communities right across the UK to support the operation of businesses that are owned and controlled by community members. Incorporating this type of community business model into our developments will bring a wealth of long-term benefits

and it showcases our commitment to progressive placemaking and community empowerment, ensuring infrastructure being developed is what the community wants and needs and that it also complements the local environment.

“We’re proud to be working alongside this esteemed charity that will help Wates leave a positive, lasting legacy in rural communities across England.”