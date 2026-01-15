New Zealand co-ops apex to host leaders summit to talk growth

Co-op and mutual leaders from all sectors will discuss the future of the movement

The 2026 New Zealand co-op Leaders’ Summit will gather senior figures from the country’s co-ops and mutuals to define the future of co-operative growth.

Confirmed for 24 March at the TSB Space in Christchurch, the event aims to answer key questions about the future of funding and leadership in the movement by inviting figures from every sector – including food, finance, retail, health, energy and insurance.

It will explore access to capital, governance, culture, succession and the role of co-ops and mutuals in regional strength, intergenerational wealth and community resilience.

Cooperative Business New Zealand (CBNZ), the organisers of the summit, says the event is targeted at co-ops big and small.

“This event is designed for leaders who believe in the co-operative model and want it to remain strong for decades to come,” it added. “Whether your co-op is large and established, smaller and growing, or if you’re simply co-op curious, the Leaders’ Summit offers a unique opportunity to connect with peers, test ideas, share challenges and shape the future of co-operative enterprise in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

The summit comes against the backdrop of the New Zealand Cooperative Economy Report 2025, which found that New Zealand’s top 30 co-ops alone generate the equivalent of 12.5% of GDP, with co-ops lasting an average of five times longer than private companies. The same report also found that the Kiwi co-operative sector employed 48,700 people in 2024 and generated around $51.9B in revenue.

Following the publication of the report, CBNZ CEO Saya Wahrlich said: “Co-operatives in New Zealand absolutely punch above their weight. They are more than business; they’re long-term partners in our economy and our communities.”

Early bird tickets begin at $228.85 for members or $320.85 for non-members, including GST and fees. There is also a ‘pay it forward’ mutual support donation scheme which will subsidise or fully fund entry for those unable to afford the full ticket price.