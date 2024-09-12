NCBA Clusa supports business incubator launch in Timor Leste

‘This incubation centre is a key tool to develop the capacity of our youth – especially students who want to create their own businesses’

US co-op apex NCBA Clusa recently joined the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and Timor-Leste’s Ministry of Industry and Trade in Dili to launch a business incubator to provide opportunities for Timorese young people, women and people with disabilities.

The incubator forms part of NCBA Clusa’s USAID-backed Women and Youth Creating Our Future (WYCF) programme, a US$7.5m (£5,658,000) co-operative agreement to help a projected 22,000 women and young people in Timor-Leste to obtain dignified work or launch their own small businesses.

Timor-Leste’s Institute of Business (IOB) will also draw on the incubator, along with three youth hubs and a 100 person faculty, to help youth, women, and people with disabilities become marketable professionals.

NCBA Clusa has been delivering work in Timor-Leste since 1994 through a partnership with USAID.

Representatives from USAID Timor-Leste and the country’s Ministry of Industry and Trade attended the incubator launch, including US ambassador Donna Ann Welton, who commended the work.

“The USAID Women and Youth Creating our Future activity is a testament to our commitment to empowering young people, women and people with disabilities in Timor-Leste, helping them create employment opportunities and drive positive change in their communities,” she said.

Timor-Leste’s minister of industry and trade, Filipus Nino Pereira, said the country “needs young entrepreneurs who are dynamic, creative and innovative to grow and diversify our economy,” which requires training and opportunities.

“This incubation centre is a key tool to develop the capacity of our youth – especially students who want to create their own businesses,” he added.

Alex Serrano, NCBA Clusa’s senior vice president for international development, highlighted the unique opportunity presented by the fact that, with 70% of its population under 30, Timor Leste is one of the youngest countries in the world.

Serrano described the country’s young people as its “greatest asset”, adding that they “can drive more inclusive economic growth and define the future of the country”.

So far, the WYCF activity has established three youth hubs across Timor Leste and trained almost 3,000 people in employment, entrepreneurship and foundational skills, said Serrano.

135 students secured internships with private partners during the activity’s pilot, and 41 students (45% of whom are women) found employment, he said, adding that this activity will “not just prepare youth for the job market, but also provide young Timorese entrepreneurs with the skills to forge their own paths and contribute more actively to Timor-Leste’s future.”