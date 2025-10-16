Merger grows north-east credit union to more than 15,000 members

Northumberland Community Bank, which formed from a merger in 2017, has now become part of NEFirst Credit Union

Northumberland Community Bank formally became part of NEFirst Credit Union at the start of the month.

The move means NEFirist is now one of the largest credit unions in the north east, serving more than 15,000 members.

The two organisations said they hoped to strengthen the services available to members, create long-term sustainability, and extend their positive impact have across their communities.

Announcing the move, Northumberland Community Bank said: “The merger brings together two organisations united by the same mission: providing fair, affordable, and accessible financial services to local people. By combining our resources and expertise, the newly expanded NEFirst Credit Union will be even better placed to support members with savings, loans, and payroll partnerships.”

Northumberland chair Mark I’Anson added: “We are delighted to join forces with NEFirst Credit Union. This merger secures the future of the services our members rely on and opens up new opportunities for growth and innovation.”

Joanne Angus, CEO of NEFirst, added: “We warmly welcome Northumberland Community Bank members and partners to NEFirst. Together, we can make an even greater difference, building financial resilience and supporting communities across the region.”

NEFirst, which has offered saving and loan accounts to members for more than 20 years, was formed by the merger of over 20 smaller local community-based credit unions. It operates across the whole of the North East, including County Durham, Northumberland and all of the boroughs that make up Tyne and Wear (Newcastle, Gateshead, Sunderland, North Tyneside and South Tyneside).

Northumberland Community Bank was formed in 2017 through the merger of the Credit Union for South East Northumberland and Tynedale Community Bank.